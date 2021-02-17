Tributes to talented teenager from Kerry family who died in New York road collision

Tributes have been paid to talented 17-year-old Sarah Lynch who died in a single vehicle crash in New York this week.

She was the beloved daughter of Shane Lynch and Joanne O'Connor from South Kerry, and the family have spent every summer in Ireland, where theey have a home in Renard, Cahersiveen.

The teenager, whose life was tragically cut short this week, was hoping to attend university in Ireland.

There was shock and sadness across South Kerry yesterday as news filtered in that the talented young woman died in a single vehicle crash in New York on Monday.

Heartbroken father Shane originally emigrated to the US in 1994 and met Joanne while living there and the couple had three children, including brothers, Colin (20) and Sean (12).

Renard GAA Chairperson Darcy O’Connell said the entire community and club are shocked and saddened. “Our thoughts are with Shane and Joanne and the entire extended family during this time,” he said.

Cllr Norma Moriarty also expressed condolences to the family on their devastating loss.

“It is a tragedy,” Cllr Moriarty said. “She was a young woman with her whole life ahead of her. Our hearts go out to them.”

Sarah had many friends in the area and was a talented fiddle player who competed at Fleadh Cheoil competitions every year. Tributes were also paid in New York media by her school principal. Sarah attended Westlake High School and was described as a ‘bright star’ of the class of 2021.

The Covid-19 pandemic makes the tragedy even harsher as members of the Lynch and O’Connor families are unable to travel to the US for the funeral.

