Tributes to midwife (22) killed in Waterford crash as she travelled home after nightshift

Tributes have been paid to a young midwife who tragically lost her life in a road traffic collision in Co Waterford on Tuesday morning.

Shauna McGrath (22) was killed in a two-vehicle collision on the N25 at Faha near Kilmacthomas as she made her way home after working a nightshift at University Hospital Waterford.

Gardaí said a car and a lorry collided at about 8.30am on Tuesday.

The driver of the lorry was taken to University Hospital Waterford with non-life threatening injuries.

Waterford Ambulance Station shared a message of condolence online today, it said: “A young life lost. Shauna McGrath travelling home following her night shift at University Hospital Waterford.

“Little did she know it would be her last night shift as a Nurse. Our Thoughts & Prayers are with her family, friends & work colleagues.

“A tough call for the first responders of the emergency services dealing with this tragic road traffic collision.”

A Facebook group titled Support for Nurses, Midwives and Frontline Staff in Ireland said healthcare workers have been “plunged into deep mourning” following the tragic news of Ms McGrath’s death.

The group said Ms McGrath’s family and friends can take “great pride in having known a beautiful, brilliant, talented young woman who helped deliver many little babies into this world”.

“Beautiful young midwife Shauna McGrath tragically lost her life in a road traffic accident yesterday morning whilst returning home from working a night shift in Waterford,” it said.

“Our deepest sympathies go to her beloved parents, sister, boyfriend, colleagues in University Hospital Waterford, her GAA team mates and her extended family, friends and loved ones. Our hearts are broken for you.

“Shauna thank you for your brilliant service to healthcare in Ireland. Your work in this world is done. God has called you home.

“Until we meet again. May her gentle soul rest in eternal peace. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dilís.”

Ms McGrath’s funeral mass will take place at 11am on Saturday at St Augustine's Church, Abbeyside.

A funeral notice on RIP.ie said Ms McGrath, a native of Cloncoskeran, Abbeyside, Co Waterford, is “deeply mourned by her heartbroken parents Sean (Hiker) and Eleanor, sister Cadhla and her partner Joey, her beloved boyfriend Liam Power, grandparents John and Breda McGrath and Ann Fleming, aunts, uncles, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends”.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to the collision to come forward and any road users with video footage, including dash cam footage, are asked to make this available to them.

Anyone with information can contact Tramore garda station 051 391 620 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.