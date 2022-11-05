Tributes to man killed in workplace accident in Cavan

Two separate investigations are under way into the death of a man in the Bailieboro area in Co Cavan.

Gardaí have confirmed that they attended the scene of a fatal workplace accident at a business premises on the Kells Road, Bailieboro on Thursday afternoon.

A man aged in his 50s was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to Cavan Mortuary.

He has been named locally as Vincent (Vincy) Mooney (58) of lonagrowna, Carnaross who was living in Kells, Co Meath.

The incident occurred at the premises of 'Coolrite' refrigeration where he was an employee.

Mr Mooney is survived by his wife Helen, son Thomas, daughters Michelle, Emma and Jacqueline.

Locals said he was an absolute gentleman and would do anything for his friends and family.

Mr Mooney was known to be a big Gaelic football fan and his local club Drumbaragh GFC paid tribute to him.

A statement said: "On behalf of the members of Drumbaragh GFC I extend our deepest condolences to Helen and the Mooney and McLoughlin families’’.

Officers from the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) are also investigating the incident.

A statement said: "The HSA are aware of this incident and have launched an investigation, as such no further information is available at this time."

Mr Mooney’s funeral will take place on Tuesday, November 8, at 11am in St Colmcille's Church, Kells with burial afterwards in St Colmcille's Cemetery.