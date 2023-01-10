Tributes to GAA player who died in tragic Limerick collision

TRIBUTES have been paid to a talented GAA player who died in a tragic collision in Limerick.

Paddy Hartnett (22) died when the car which he was driving was involved in a collision with a van on the Mitchelstown-Limerick road on Monday morning.

The collision occurred shortly after 6am on the R513 between Garryspillane and Ballylanders.

Mr Hartnett was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the second vehicle, a man in his 50s, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to University Hospital Limerick (UHL) for treatment.

Tributes have now been paid to Mr Hartnett who was deeply involved in Gaelic games and a proud member of Kildorrery GAA in Cork.

In a statement, the club extended its sympathies to the entire Hartnett family.

"It is with great sadness and shock (that) we learn today of the sudden death of our dear club member, player and friend Paddy Hartnett. Paddy will be sorely missed by all that knew him."

"And over the course of the next few days we will remember and commemorate him for the lovely friendly presence he was."

"From his playing days to helping at Cúl camp he was liked by all. Our thoughts are with Martin, Helen, Eoin, Harry and the late Jack along with all his friends and family at this sad time."

"All club activity will be suspended this week. Guard of honour and funeral arrangements to follow. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam."

Other GAA clubs across Cork, Limerick and Tipperary joined in the tributes.

Mr Hartnett had studied at Coláiste Fionnchua in Mitchelstown and, after his studies, undertook part-time work at the popular Hunter's Rest in the town.

He attended Limerick Institute of Technology (LIT) and studied for a degree in electronic engineering.

Mr Hartnett was employed at a Castletroy-based industrial firm and was on his way to work when the tragic collision occurred.