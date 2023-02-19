TRIBUTES have been paid both in Ireland and the US to a Cork-born Bishop who was shot dead in Los Angeles.

Auxiliary Bishop David O'Connell (69) - who was known as 'The Peacemaker' and renowned for his work with poor, migrant communities - was shot and killed in south Los Angeles in California at lunchtime on Saturday.

The cleric was born in Glanmire in Cork and was educated in Dublin at All Hallows College.

After his ordination into the priesthood, he spent almost half a century working in the US.

He has served in the Los Angeles Diocese since 1979.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed it was now investigating the fatal shooting of a 69 year old male at 12:57 p.m. on Saturday.

"It is very early in the investigation," LA Homicide Bureau Detective Michael Modica said.

"We have got a lot more steps we have to take to make more determination (as) to what is happening."

It is understood the shooting occurred at lunchtime at a property at Janlu Avenue in Hacienda Heights, Los Angeles County.

The victim involved suffered a single gunshot wound to the torso.

Despite desperate efforts by paramedics to stabilise the man's condition, he was pronounced dead at the scene before he could be rushed to hospital.

While the death is being investigated as suspicious, police have refused to comment further on their investigation.

It is unclear if the Irish cleric was the victim of an attempted robbery, a targeted attack or an accidental shooting.

Bishop O'Connell was renowned for his ministry in some of the poorest and most violent parts of Los Angeles.

He focused his ministry on working with migrant communities, many of whom had arrived in California from Central and South America.

The cleric earned his nickname of 'The Peacemaker' in the years after the 1992 race riots when he worked diligently to promote peace between various communities.

He also served as an intermediary after the 1992 riots which erupted following the acquittal of the police officers who had viciously beaten African-American motorist, Rodney King.

Part of the beating was captured on camera footage and sparked outrage across the US.

Bishop O'Connell had worked tirelessly to promote trust and understanding between communities, migrants, the police and various US Government agencies.

The Bishop of Cork & Ross Dr Fintan Gavin led tributes to Bishop O'Connell who was a regular visitor back to his native city.

"The news of the tragic death of Bishop David O’Connell in Los Angeles has sent shockwaves across his native Diocese of Cork and Ross," he said.

"On behalf of the people, priests and religious of the Diocese of Cork and Ross, and on my own behalf, I wish to express my sympathies and prayerful support to the O’Connell family in Cork, to Archbishop José H Gomes and the people, priests and religious of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles."

"Since his ordination in 1979 Bishop David has served as a priest in Los Angeles but has always maintained his connection with family and friends here in Cork where has been a regular visitor."

"We pray that the Lord will console Bishop David’s many friends in Cork and throughout Ireland. We will pray for Bishop David at Mass throughout the Diocese of Cork and Ross in the coming days asking the Lord to comfort his family, his colleagues and all the bereaved."

"Bishop David worked tirelessly for peace and harmony in communities; may he now rest in the peace of the Lord."

In a statement, Archbishop José Gomez of Los Angeles expressed his shock at the loss of a cleric who had devoted himself to the California community for over 45 years.

“I am very sad this afternoon to report that our beloved Auxiliary Bishop David O’Connell has passed away unexpectedly,” he said.

“It is a shock and I have no words to express my sadness."

Bishop O'Connell was also hailed as “a man of deep prayer who had a great love for Our Blessed Mother.”

"He was a peacemaker with a heart for the poor and the immigrant, and he had a passion for building a community where the sanctity and dignity of every human life was honoured and protected."

"He was also a good friend, and I will miss him greatly. May Our Lady of Guadalupe wrap him in the mantle of her love, and may the angels lead him into paradise, and may he rest in peace."

The Cork-born cleric served as associate pastor in several parishes and had worked as a pastor at St. Frances X. Cabrini, Ascension, St. Eugene and St. Michael’s parishes – all in south LA.

Pope Francis raised the Irish cleric to a bishop in 2015.

Prayers for Bishop O'Connell have been offered at Masses throughout the Los Angeles community with several prayer vigils also being held to commemorate him.

Several vigils were held in the poorer communities where Bishop O'Connell had focused his ministry.

One woman, Glendy Peres, told 'The Los Angeles Times' everyone was heartbroken by the loss of "a soft spoken and truly lovely man."

Bishop O'Connell was also the chairman of the interdiocesan Southern California Immigration Task Force.

This worked to coordinate the church’s response to immigrant children and families arriving from Central America over recent years.

The group was central to assisting such families with getting their children into schools to secure a good education.



