Tributes paid to soldier (26) who passed away after falling ill at army barracks

TRIBUTES have been paid to a soldier who died suddenly after falling ill at Kilkenny army barracks.

Mark Mahon (26) was working at Stephens Barracks in Kilkenny yesterday morning when he became unwell.

The soldier was found in an unresponsive state by his colleagues.

A nurse and doctor were called to the scene and administered CPR and he was then transferred to St. Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny where he died a short while later.

Paying tribute to Private Mahon, Officer Commanding 3rd Infantry Battalion, Lieutenant Colonel Declan Crummey said: “As Officer Commanding, and on behalf of all members of the 3 Infantry Battalion and Óglaigh na hÉireann, I extend my deepest sympathies to the family, loved ones and many friends of Private Mark Mahon.

“Mark was an integral part of the 3 Infantry Battalion where he served with distinction both at home and overseas.

“He will be sorely missed by all of his friends, comrades and colleagues serving in Stephens’ Barracks Kilkenny. Ar dheis De go raibh a anam dilis.”

Private Mahon joined the Defence Forces in 2015 and was a member of the 3rd Infantry Battalion.

He served as a peacekeeper with the 115th Infantry Battalion to the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon, with distinction.

The young soldier was an active member of the unit who gained a wide range of experience to the highest standards in his required military development.

His military training resulted in a deployment with his unit on overseas operations in the Middle East.

He was also an accomplished sportsperson and member of Moone FC in Tullow, Carlow.

He was also a keen runner and has completed marathons and numerous charity events.

Private Mahon is survived by his parents Rachel and Mark, younger sister Megan, long-term girlfriend Katie, Grandmother, Grandad, Aunties, Uncles and Cousins.

The Defence Forces are providing a liaison officer to offer any assistance to his family during this difficult time.





Online Editors