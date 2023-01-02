Tributes paid to Northern Ireland journalist Brian Hutton who died on New Year’s Eve

Tributes paid to former Belfast Telegraph journalist Brian Hutton who has died

Tributes have been paid to former Belfast Telegraph journalist Brian Hutton who died suddenly on New Year’s Eve.

The 46-year-old began his career writing for the Belfast Telegraph newspaper back in 2003.

The Derry native and former St Columb’s College pupil also worked as a freelance journalist for the Daily Mirror, providing northwest coverage, and wrote extensively for a range of publications before co-founding independent radio production company Old Yard Productions.

Mr Hutton spent more than a decade working as deputy news editor of the Press Association (PA) news agency based in its Dublin office up until 2017.

Former Ireland editor Deric Henderson described Mr Hutton as “hugely gifted”.

“He went about his business quietly, free of drama or any fuss, and never failed to meet a deadline, no matter how tight,” he told the Irish Times.

“He had a lovely manner and that’s probably why he was so good at his job. He got on well with people. They liked him.”

The award winning documentary ‘The Carberrys: Running in the Family’ and ‘Van Morrison: Belfast Cowboy’ were among the programmes made by Mr Hutton’s company.

The editor of The Irish Times, Ruadhán Mac Cormaic paid tribute to one of the newspaper’s contributors describing him as “a superb journalist whose sharp news instinct, observational skill and natural curiosity meant his byline invariably appeared on the biggest and most important stories.”

"He was also great company: warm, open, interested in other people,” he added.

More recently Mr Hutton was involved in The Irish Times Lives Lost initiative during the Covid pandemic.

Last summer he helped chronicle all violent deaths of women in Ireland over the past 25 years.

Foyle MLA Mark H Durkan expressed shock deep sadness following the passing of the “esteemed” journalist.

“I have known Brian since we were teenagers and have really enjoyed catching up when our professional paths have crossed over the years though his work for Press Association and the Irish Times,” he wrote on social media.

“I respected him hugely as a journalist and as a man.

“My thoughts and prayers are with Brian's family, friends and colleagues at this dark and difficult time.”