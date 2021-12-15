Tributes paid to Limerick twins who passed away on the same day at age of 89

Twins Archie Brown and Mary McKie, who both passed away on Saturday

Tributes have been paid to a pair of elderly twins from Limerick city who passed away on the same day over the weekend.

Mary McKie and Archie Brown, aged 89, from Ballynanty, both passed away on Saturday.

Mrs McKie’s funeral mass took place at St Munchin's Church, in the city, yesterday while Mr Brown’s funeral has taken place at the same church this morning.

Mrs McKie died peacefully in University Hospital Limerick, while her brother passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family.

Canon Donal McNamara, who gave both of their funeral masses, has described the twins as “delightful” people who were dedicated to the church.

“They were wonderful people, and I knew them very well. Mary was a lovely woman. She was very committed to the church. I used to bring her communion every month,” he said.

“Archie was a wonderful man, a wonderful husband, a wonderful father and he adored his grandchildren.

“He was a great man for sport and all sorts of sports - from rugby to soccer, fishing and table tennis. He really loved his sport and helping people.

“What more can I say about them, they are a delightful family and both Mary and Archie were always very committed to their faith and to the church, he added.

Mr Brown worked in Bus Éireann and was involved in Athlunkard Boat Club and Shannon Rugby Football Club. He is survived by his wife Anne, his children and grandchildren.

Mrs McKie was predeceased by her husband John and her son John and is survived by her children Greg, Deirdre, Mary, Phyllis, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mrs McKie was laid to rest in Mount St Oliver Cemetery on yesterday, while Mr Brown's burial took place at Mount St Lawrence Cemetery this morning.

Fond tributes have been paid to the twins on the funeral website RIP.ie, with friends describing Mrs McKie as a “lovely lady” and a “gentle soul”, while Mr Brown was described as an “absolute gentleman”.