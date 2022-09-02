Tributes paid to ‘kind and gentle’ Limerick man who died following drowning incident

Tributes are being paid to a Co Limerick man who died following a drowning incident at a popular swimming spot on Thursday evening.

It is understood the man got into difficulty while swimming at Kilteery Pier, near Loughill on the Shannon Estuary.

Emergency services were dispatched to the scene around 7.45pm and the man was taken from the water. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

The victim has been named locally as Ivan McDonogh (71) who was from Askeaton, Co Limerick.

Mr McDonogh was well known in showjumping circles in the area.

He was master of the Stone Harrier Hunt and was a lifelong supporter of the Limerick Foxhounds.

Mr McDonogh’s family have been involved in the Stone Harrier Hunt in Limerick since it’s formation in 2011.

His body was taken to University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem is due to place.

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding Mr McDonagh’s death and are preparing a file for the Coroner’s office. It is understood, however, that gardai are treating the incident as a tragic accident.

Mr McDonogh is survived by his daughter Lisa and son Eric.

Askeaton based Fianna Fáil Councillor Kevin Sheahan said the incident has ‘’left the community in deep shock".

"He was very interested in horses. Just this week I saw him in one of the papers and he was presenting a prize at a show. He was kind, gentle type of person.

“I knew his parents too and they were the same. He was a pleasant man by nature, he didn’t have to pretend to pleasant.

"It’s a shock to everybody and a loss to his own community and family and I certainly would like to extend my sympathies to them.”

Several organisations which Mr McDonagh was closely involved with have also paid tribute to him.

A message on the Munster Showjumping Facebook page, which was posted on Thursday night, says: “It is with great sadness I write this post. Tonight we learned the untimely passing of a good friend and sportsman Ivan McDonagh. Ivan was involved in Munster Showjumping for many years and served on numerous committees. He was a senior national course builder and judge and was always there to give a willing hand to any show. Ivan will be greatly missed by everyone on the Showjumping circuit.”

Showjumping Ireland wrote: “On behalf of Showjumping Ireland, we would like to extend our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of Ivan McDonagh. Ivan was involved in Munster Showjumping and National showjumping for many years and served on numerous committees. He served as senior national course builder and judge and lent a hand to many people along the way. Ivan will be greatly missed by everyone on the Showjumping circuit.”

Meanwhile, a tribute from the Clare’s Kildysart Agricultural Show Society said: “He always had that knowing smile and a wink especially when asked about building another course for our IPS ponies. He was a kind, courteous and helpful hand in the field on show day and no task was ever too big or too small for Ivan on show day. He will be sorely missed by exhibitors, judges and the committee.”

Mr McDonagh will be reposing at Kieran Madigans Funeral Home, Main Street, Askeaton between 5 pm and 7 pm on Sunday, September 4, followed by private cremation on Monday, at Shannon Crematorium.