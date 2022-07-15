Tributes paid to Ivana Trump, the first wife of former US president Donald Trump

Tributes are being paid to Ivana Trump, the first wife of former US president Donald Trump, after she died at her home in New York City aged 73.

Her daughter Ivanka Trump said she was ‘heartbroken’ following the announcement of her mother's death.

Ivanka described her mother as “brilliant, charming, passionate and wickedly funny.”

She took to twitter sharing a picture of her and her mother and wrote: “Heartbroken by the passing of my mother.”

“Mom was brilliant, charming, passionate, and wickedly funny. She lived life to the fullest – never forgoing an opportunity to laugh and dance.

“I will miss her forever and will keep her memory alive in our hearts always.”

Ivana and Donald Trump’s youngest son together Eric, posted an old family picture, of his mother, father, brother Donald Jr. and sister Ivanka, to Instagram with a heartfelt message about his late mother.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Ivana Trump.

"Our mother was an incredible woman – a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and a caring mother and friend.

“Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion, and determination.

“She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren.”

Donald Trump, who has been banned from Twitter, posted a tribute on his social media platform Truth Social.

“I am very saddened to inform all those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City.

“She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life.

“Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr, Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana.”

Various US politicians paid tribute to Ivana, with former mayor of New York and president Trump’s attorney, Rudy Giuliani, tweeting: “Ivana Trump was a truly talented, creative and beautiful person.

“She contributed greatly particularly to New York. Remarkably, with all the massive distractions, she and President Donald J. Trump gave the world exceptionally good, balanced, and decent children and grandchildren.”

Italian Fashion designer Domenico Vacca also shared an Instagram photo of him and Ivana, saying: “Too sad to write anything now. I am really sad and in pain. My beautiful Ivana you left too early.”

Journalist Piers Morgan was among those who paid tribute to Ivana via twitter, posting a picture of the two.

“Very sad to hear Ivana Trump has died. She was a fabulously entertaining lady and a great interviewee who remained fiercely loyal to her ex-husband Donald. My condolences to @IvankaTrump @DonaldJTrumpJr @EricTrump on the loss of their magnificent mother,” he said.

President Trump’s White House press secretary and current Fox News contributor Kayleigh McEnany tweeted: “My family and I send all of our love and prayers to President Trump and the entire Trump family for the loss of Ivana Trump. Thinking of you all during this difficult time.”

Ivana was a Czech-born ski racer and model, who was married to Donald Trump from 1977 to 1992.

For many years she worked in many of Donald Trump’s business ventures; she served as CEO at Trump’s Castle, one of his hotel casinos in Atlantic City, and designed the Gran Hyatt Hotel, which Trump owned at the time and Trump Tower.

She authored several books, most recently her autobiography called Raising Trump about her own childhood and her experience of raising children with Donald Trump.

As well as appearing in the 1996 hit film The First Wives Club and made a guest appearance on the seventh series of UK Celebrity Big Brother in 2010.

She was married four times, most recently to Italian actor Rossano Rubicond.