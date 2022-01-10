Tributes paid to Dublin TikTok star Anthony Iannucci (14) who passed away last week

Tributes are being paid to a young Dublin TikTok star who passed away last week.

Anthony Iannucci (14) died on Thursday, January 6 in Temple Street Hospital surrounded by his family and hospital staff.

He was born with Hallermann-Streiff Syndrome - a rare disorder that affects skull, hair, and facial growth, dental development, and causes eye abnormalities and skin atrophy.

He is the only person in Ireland to be diagnosed with the disorder.

And despite spending much of his life in hospital, Anthony managed to keep his spirit up with his entertaining internet presence with almost 100,000 followers engaging with his hilarious TikTok content.

Tributes have been pouring in for the teenager over the past few days, with staff at Temple Street remarking that Anthony will “never be forgotten.”

In a tweet, a hospital spokesperson said: “On this sad day we would like to pay tribute to our wonderful, funny, sweet friend Anthony Iannucci, who passed away in CHI at Temple Street this week. As you will all know, Anthony spent much of his life in and out of the hospital, making friends everywhere he went.

“He was known for his loving, outgoing personality and his sense of humour. He will be missed and will never be forgotten. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis. Sending our condolences to his mam Janet, sisters Leann and Sandrina and all of his family & friends.”

Minister for Further and Higher Education also extended his condolences to the Iannucci family as he posted a sweet photo of him and Anthony sharing a hug.

“So sad to hear of the passing of the brilliant, funny, happy Anthony Iannucci who passed away in CHI at Temple Street. I had the great honour of meeting Anthony when I was Health Minister, a meeting I will never forget. Fly high Anthony. Thinking of all his family & friends,” he said.

Anthony’s funeral will take place on today, January 10, in Our Lady of Victories Church, Sallynoggin at 10am followed by a burial at Shanganagh Cemetery in Shankill.