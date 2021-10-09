Tributes paid following death of musician and broadcaster Tony MacMahon

Tributes have been paid to the musician Tony MacMahon, who has died aged 82.

Mr MacMahon was a legendary accordion player and also presented traditional music programmes for RTÉ.

President Michael D Higgins has paid tribute to the late broadcaster, describing him as “one of Ireland’s iconic presences among musicians”.

The President said: “It is with great sadness that the music community will have heard of the passing of Tony McMahon, one of Ireland’s iconic presences among musicians.”

“Tony brought to performance in so many forms, places and venues the talent of a maestro. To hear him play Port Na bPúcai, for example, was to feel transported into another world. His commitment to traditional music and to the friendship of his fellow musicians was full of integrity.

“On behalf of Sabina and myself, agus mar Uachtarán na hÉireann on behalf of the people of Ireland, may I send my deepest condolences to Tony’s family and friends, and to the wider music community at home and abroad.

“Suaimhneas síoraí,” he said.

Mr McMahon produced programmes for RTÉ including The Pure Drop, The Green Linnet and The Long Note.

Fiddle player, Martin Hayes, shared a message online paying tribute to the “great” accordion player.

He added: “For me he will always be one of the truly great musicians of all time. He encouraged and inspired me from a very young age. Traditional Irish music has lost a giant figure. RIP Tony.”

https://twitter.com/MHayesmusic/status/1446584328792727559