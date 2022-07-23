Tributes paid following death of former Fine Gael TD Kieran Crotty: ‘A true public servant’

Tributes have been paid to former Fine Gael TD Kieran Crotty who died on Friday at the age of 91.

The former TD for Carlow/Kilkenny served in the Dáil from 1969 and 1989 and was a well-known businessman in Kilkenny.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar offered his “deepest condolences” to Mr Crotty’s family and friends.

Mr Varadkar said the Kilkenny native was a “true public servant” for his county and gave over 30 years of his life to public service.

“Kieran was a true public servant for his city of Kilkenny where he was well known as a businessman and public representative,” he said.

“Kieran was deservedly awarded Freeman of Kilkenny in 2015. He contributed so much to his community including helping to found the ‘Keep Kilkenny Beautiful’ committee, the work of which has resulted in a number of Tidy Towns awards for Kilkenny over the years.

“He was very involved in both Kilkenny Rugby Club and Dicksboro GAA with whom he won a county title in hurling in 1951.

“My sincere condolences go to his wife Margaret, son Pat and daughters, Angela, Hillary, Margaret and Mary, his nephew Cllr David Fitzgerald, all of his extended family.”

Fine Gael TD John Paul Phelan said Mr Crotty “did a huge amount of good” throughout his life and will be sadly missed.

“I was deeply saddened to hear of the death of Kieran Crotty. Having served as a Councillor, Mayor of Kilkenny and TD for Carlow Kilkenny, Kieran gave so much of his life to public service,” he said.

“He was an assiduous constituency worker, extremely dedicated to the people he represented right up until his retirement from politics in 1999.

“I will always be grateful to Kieran for the assistance he gave me personally. From the very start of my political career, he gave a lot of time canvassing for me and was always on hand with helpful advice.”

Deputy Phelan said Mr Crotty “revolutionised” the way in which government departments dealt with Oireachtas members.

“Thanks to his efforts, a special helpline was established for social welfare representations to help TDs better serve their constituents,” he said.

“My sincere condolences go to his wife Margaret, son Pat, daughters, Angela, Hillary, Margaret and Mary, his surviving siblings and his extended family and friends.”

Mr Crotty’s funeral will take place on Monday at 11am in St Canice's Church, Kilkenny.

A funeral notice on RIP.ie said Mr Crotty died “peacefully, surrounded by his family, at University Hospital, Waterford”.

The notice read: “Kieran will be sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughters, siblings Patricia, Pat, Bernard, Nuala, Jim and Michael, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, his 10 grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.”