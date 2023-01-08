Tributes paid as Paudie Palmer, sports broadcaster and uncle of Claudine Keane, dies after road collision

TRIBUTES have been paid to Gaelic games commentator and uncle of Claudine Keane, Paudie Palmer (65), who lost his ten day battle for life after a Christmas road traffic collision.

Mr Palmer died in Cork University Hospital (CUH) having been in a critical condition following a road traffic incident outside Innishannon in west Cork on December 29.

A Ukrainian national has since appeared before Bandon District Court on four counts in relation to the incident including a hit and run charge.

Mr Palmer, a retired teacher, was a hugely popular broadcaster in Cork and renowned for his sports reports on C103FM.

He is an uncle of Claudine Keane, a former model and wife of former Irish football international Robbie Keane.

Claudine's father, Denis, is a brother of Mr Palmer.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin, a keen GAA fan, paid a personal tribute to Mr Palmer as he said his loss was a huge blow for Gaelic games in the south west.

"Fans relished every word he said - he came from a background steeped in Gaelic games and that came across in his commentary," he said.

"He understood Gaelic games instinctively and had the respect of all those involved in not just the GAA but across the entire world of Irish sport."

"He had wonderful insights into the game and I want to personally extend my sympathies to his wife, Colette, and family."

C103FM/96FM director Kieran McGeary said Mr Palmer's death was a huge loss for both the media and the world of sports.

"Paudie was a great character and a great member of the team here. He was extremely popular as a commentator. On behalf of all the management and staff here I want to extend our condolences to his wife, Colette, and their family. Our thoughts and prayers are with them."

Mr Palmer originally hailed from Templenoe in Kerry but spent most of his broadcast career based in Cork, having also worked as a teacher in Bandon.

Paudie Palmer is also Claudine's godfather.

Claudine had asked people to pray for her uncle over Christmas in an emotional social media post.

Over Christmas the Keane family also suffered a bereavement with Robbie's grandmother, Bernadette Keane, passing away in Dublin.

The footballer's mother, Anne, died in October after a brave battle against lung cancer.

Mr Keane hailed his late mother as "the rock of the family."