Tributes paid as Irish opera great Cara O’Sullivan dies after long illness

TRIBUTES have been paid to Cara O'Sullivan, one of Ireland's greatest opera singers, who has died after a long illness.

Ms O'Sullivan (59) was diagnosed with early onset dementia in 2018 and the illness brought a premature end to a glittering career which had seen the Cork coloratura soprano star at the Paris Opera, the Royal Albert Hall and Sydney Opera House.

She was diagnosed with the degenerative condition three years ago - having survived a cancer diagnosis when she was just 34-years-old.

The singer is understood to have passed away at Marymount Hospice on Tuesday afternoon.

Her cancer was discovered at an early stage thanks to an eagle-eyed beautician who queried an unusual swelling on the opera singer's thigh as she went for a leg waxing.

Ms O'Sullivan decided to get it checked by a doctor having initially thought it was only cellulite. She made a full recover and became a lifelong campaigner for the Irish Cancer Society.

Her early onset dementia was diagnosed three years ago after she noted something was "a little bit off" with her memory.

She completed her final public performance at Christmas 2018 - after the soprano had insisted on completing every singing engagement she had committed to.

Ms O'Sullivan's daughter, Christine, said the diagnosis came as "a huge shock" to the family.

The singer was famed for her support of charitable events - and her sense of humour.

She revelled in referring to herself as "Caradiva”.

A native of The Lough in Cork, Ms O'Sullivan first sprang to international prominence thanks to her role as Donna Anna in Don Giovanni performed by the Welsh National Opera in 1996.

Her talent was immediately noted and the late Australian soprano, Dame Joan Sutherland, helped the Irish singer prepare for the role - and later hailed her headline-grabbing performance.

Ms O'Sullivan made her home in Frankfield in Cork - but toured with performances of Verdi and Puccini works throughout four continents.

She was devoted to her native city and when she confirmed her diagnosis of early onset dementia, special tribute concerts were staged in her honour in Cork.

The first concert at Cork Opera House sold out in minutes - and a second tribute concert was organised for Cork City Hall. Another tribute concert was held in Dublin.

The singer also received a special award from Cork City Council to honour what then Lord Mayor Councillor Mick Finn hailed as her "remarkable contribution to the arts in Cork, nationally, and globally".

Tributes to the star were paid last night by Cork City Council, Cork School of Music, Cork Opera House, numerous charities as well as business and political leaders.

