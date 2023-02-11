Tributes paid after three teenagers die as car enters water at Galway pier

The scene was preserved pending a technical examination.

Tributes have been paid after three teenagers died when a car entered the water at a Galway pier.

The three young men have been named locally as 16-year-old John Keenan, Wojcieck Panek and Christopher Stokes.

Emergency services received reports of a car in the water at Menlo Pier, located north of Galway city at around 2.40am on Saturday.

The three youths were taken from the water and brought to University Hospital Galway, where two died on Saturday morning.

The third teenager was in a critical condition before also passing away later that afternoon.

Galway Amateur Boxing Association said it was “shaken by the tragic passing” of John and Christopher.

“Both young men were well loved members of Olympic BC and were honoured with a moment’s silence at this morning’s Connacht Championship. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families, friends, coaches and club mates.”

The Olympic Boxing Club Galway, of which John was a member since he was 10 years old, said it was “with deep pain, heartbreak and sorrow” that they learned of his “untimely and tragic” death.

“John had always had a big smile on his face and would go out of his way to do anything for anyone, he never let anything get him down,” it said.

“Our sincerest and heartfelt condolences goes out to John’s brother Martin, his mother Elizabeth and his brothers and sisters.”

Galway city councillor Frank Fahy, whose family have lived in the village of Menlo for generations, said the incident was a “horrible tragedy”.

“I was born and reared in the village, we’ve never had an incident like that before,” he said.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses, particularly anyone who saw a blue Peugeot with a 08-D registration plate in the area at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Gaillimh Garda Station on 091 538000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.