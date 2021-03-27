| 1.7°C Dublin

Trial by Twitter: when toxic social media posts rise again

The plaform has become a fundamental part of many of our daily lives, but comments made years ago have regularly sparked ‘pile-ons’ and come back to haunt many high-profile names, writes John Meagher

Close

John Meagher Twitter Email

Anything you tweet may be taken down and used in evidence against you.

That lesson has been reinforced for social media users over the past few weeks. A series of public figures have found themselves tripped up over questionable online remarks, some from a decade ago.

Alexi McCammond had barely been announced as editor of Teen Vogue when she was agreed to resign over offensive remarks about Asians that she tweeted in 2011, when she was 17. The fact she had apologised for them in 2019 and her employer knew about the episode when they appointed her counted for nothing when the posts were ‘resurfaced’ and an online outcry followed.

