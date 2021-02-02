Travellers who breach mandatory home quarantine face fine of up to €2,500

Travellers who breach soon-to-be introduced mandatory home quarantine laws will faces fines of up to €2,500 and/or a six month prison sentence.

The strict new travel laws are to be introduced in the coming days and will require passengers to remain inside their homes for up to two weeks after they arrive in the country.

The regulations are to be signed into law by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and are among a suite of measures aimed at clamping down on international travel.

The home quarantine rules will replace existing guidelines which require passengers to restrict their movements for a fortnight after they arrive in the country.

The home quarantine laws will apply to all passengers arriving by airline or ferry and gardaí will be expected to enforce the regulations.

Passengers arriving from South Africa, Brazil and some other South American countries will be told to quarantine at home for a full two weeks, even if they have a negative Covid-19 test result.

All other passengers with negative tests will be required to quarantine at home for at least five days, after which they can pay for a Covid-19 test and, if they get a negative result, can leave their home.

Essential workers will not be required to quarantine at home if they are travelling into the country for work-related reasons.

Legislation to introduce mandatory quarantine in designated centres such as hotels is still being drafted and will not be signed into law for at least another week.

