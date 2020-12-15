Travellers and people with black and Asian ethnicity more likely to contract Covid-19

Report author Dr Frances McGinnity said higher Covid infection rates amongst Travellers appears to be due to overcrowded living conditions and underlying health issues

Travellers and people of black and Asian ethnicity are more likely to contract Covid-19 during the pandemic than the general population, a new study by the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) reveals.

The study also revealed that non-Irish nationals – especially those from Eastern Europe – suffered more job losses due to Covid-19 closures than Irish nationals mainly due to the fact that many of them work in the hard-hit hospitality sector.

The study entitled ‘Covid-19 and Non-Irish Nationals in Ireland’ found that Travellers are almost three times as likely (2.6) to contract Covid-19 than other Irish nationals while people of Asian ethnicity are 2.3 times as likely to contract the virus than the white Irish population.

People of black ethnicity are almost twice as likely (1.9) than their white Irish counterparts to contract the virus, the study found.

Meanwhile, non-Irish nationals were also slightly above the general population in contracting the virus (12.1pc) even though they represent just 11.4pc of the population.

The findings are based are preliminary data from the Central Statistics Office on the number of Covid cases and deaths up to November 24. However, the report authors said: “These data are incomplete, as not all cases could be assigned a nationality or ethnicity, and results may change over time.”

Report author Dr Frances McGinnity of the ESRI said the higher Covid infection and death rates amongst Travellers appears to be due to overcrowded living conditions and underlying health issues.

The higher incidence rate amongst black and Asian people appears to be linked to their tendency to work as frontline healthcare workers, she told the Irish Independent.

Meanwhile, the report also found that non-Irish nationals are over-represented in “sectors severely affected by Covid-19 closures” including the hospitality industry.

This is especially true for workers from Eastern Europe who experienced a “sharper fall” in employment when the pandemic first broke out during the first quarter of 2020 and continued through the second quarter.

The report’s authors believe this is due to the fact they are more likely to be in occupations which are unable to facilitate working from home, with Eastern European women “particularly vulnerable to job loss and temporary lay-offs for Covid-related reasons”.

However, the report also found that almost half of Irish nationals (47pc) are significantly more likely to be ‘key workers’ compared to just over a third of non-Irish nationals (37pc).

Among non-Irish national groups, almost half of Africans (42pc) and 42pc of Asian nationals are the most likely to be employed as key workers, with almost a quarter of African (24pc) and Asian nationals (26pc) employed in the health sector.

Dr McGinnity said the study reveals the pandemic has not affected all groups in Ireland equally.

“The Covid-19 and non-Irish nationals report is an early snapshot of the impact of the pandemic: as public health restrictions evolve over the coming months it is important that the impact of this crisis continues to be monitored to prevent vulnerable groups being adversely affected."

Speaking ahead of today’s report launch, Equality and Integration Minister Roderic O’Gorman said: “Measuring integration outcomes on a regular basis is essential for us to know how different groups are faring, and where extra supports may be needed to help people to integrate successfully. The Covid-19 pandemic has exacerbated existing inequalities here as in other countries; we clearly need to consider new approaches to tackle these persistent challenges.”

