Travellers and homeless to be prioritised for Covid-19 vaccine due to higher risk of illness

Members of the Traveller and Roma communities, as well homeless people and residents of long-term care facilities, will be prioritised for vaccination based on risk rather than age.

These groups are at greater Covid risk, according to recommmendatons from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) for the Government’s new rollout plan.

NIAC said that these groups are at significantly increased risk of hospitalisation, ICU admission or death from Covid-19 compared to the general population.

It is understood these higher risk groups will be vaccinated regardless of their age, at the same time as the first rollout begins to people aged 55-64.

Those aged 16-64 in long term care facilities are also highlighted as being at greater risk.

But the committee also said that, apart from healthcare workers, there is no evidence to show a greater risk of severe disease in any occupational group to prioritise them for vaccination.

Several representative groups for gardaí, teachers and transport workers have called for their members to be prioritised in the vaccine rollout.

But NIAC found there is “no evidence to show significantly increased risk of severe Covid-19 disease, independent of age and other comorbidities, in any occupational group to prioritise them for vaccination above their age cohort”.

Yesterday it emerged that the new plan will see people vaccinated on their age, but only once over 64s, vulnerable people and those with underlying health conditions are immunized.

On Monday NIAC issued updated evidence-based recommendations to the Department of Health on prioritisation groups for Covid-19 vaccination.

The recommendations, released today, said that currently there is no evidence to recommend a change to the “programme objective from that of preventing serious disease and death to that of primarily interrupting transmission”.

Age remains the strongest predictor of hospitalisation, ICU admission, and death, according to the new guidance.

Members of the Traveller and Roma communities and people who are homeless are specific groups identified as being at significantly increased risk of hospitalisation, ICU admission or death compared to the general population.

The single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine has also been advised for this group because they “may find it difficult to return for a second vaccine dose.

As identified by HIQA, the patient safety watchdog, there are other groups who may be considered for prioritisation on the grounds of equity.

While “there may be a level of increased risk for certain ethnic groups, or certain occupations, the single highest risk factor remains age and these groups should be prioritised within their age cohort.”

It said that an operationally simple, age-based programme for those aged 16-64 in descending order is the most equitable and efficient way of continuing the vaccination rollout.

Further analysis of the data related to maternal and fetal outcomes from Covid-19 is needed to inform recommendations for vaccination of pregnant women not already identified for prioritisation.

There is no evidence to recommend vaccination of children at present, but NIAC is keeping this under review.

The overhaul reduces the grouping from 15 to nine.

The vaccination of frontline healthcare workers (HCW) is currently being completed.

