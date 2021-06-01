Traveller housing is a ‘humanitarian crisis’ with one in 10 effectively homeless, TDs told

Traveller housing is a “humanitarian crisis”, TDs and senators have been told.

Pavee Point told the Oireachtas Committee on Key Issues Affecting the Travelling Community that the lack of appropriate accommodation is having a “significant impact” on Travellers’ health and life expectancy.

"The current Traveller accommodation situation represents a humanitarian crisis in this country," said Mr Collins of Pavee Point.

He said that with one in 10 Travellers “effectively homeless”, the limited capacity to comply with public health Covid-19 guidance in most Traveller accommodation, particularly in regards to social distancing and self-isolation, has meant the pandemic has “shone a light on just how vulnerable Travellers are”.

He said local authorities need to provide “adequate and culturally appropriate” accommodation for Travellers.

There are “thousands” of hidden homeless families caused by “grossly inadequate and overcrowded accommodation”, according to Rose Marie Maughan of the Irish Traveller Movement.

She said some families are sharing bays, houses or dilapidated caravans.

“Many wake up to leaking roofs, rats, chronic damp and mold, some forced to share one Portaloo with 15 other people. This is their normal, a forced state of living,” she told the committee.

She said that 2,800 Travellers are living on unofficial sites, most of which do not have stable electricity or sanitation and that that these families risk eviction.

“Babies are born into situations which in any other country would be described as a disaster zone, where some with chronic health conditions, can’t access a stable electricity supply to support their medical equipment,” she said.

Mr Collins also told the committee that there are “high levels of discrimination against Travellers in accessing accommodation, particularly in the private rental sector”.

The lack of appropriate housing means that Travellers do not have “equality of access and participation in education and employment”, which means poor outcomes specifically for children, women, those with disabilities and older Travellers.

The National Traveller Women’s Forum told the committee there is a Traveller accommodation crisis as well as a housing crisis in Ireland.

Representatives said the “long-term lack of accommodation provision” has meant that members of the community have been pushed into “sharing accommodation and overcrowding, unauthorised sites”.

They also said that living in “overcrowded” accommodation has meant that Traveller women have a lack of access to running water, making it “difficult to comply with guidelines on hand hygiene and social distancing in an effort to stop the spread of the virus”.

