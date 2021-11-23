Tractors and trucks pictured on the N3 as members of the Irish Truckers and Haulage Association Against Fuel Prices make their way into Dublin to protest outside Leinster House. Picture: Frank McGrath

Traffic delays are expected in Dublin this morning as convoys of trucks drove to the capital to protest about rising fuel prices.

The Irish Truckers and Haulage Association Against Fuel Prices (ITHAAFP) released a statement to the media last night saying the protest is for lower fuel costs at the pump and at home.

Members had gathered at service stations on the outskirts of the city overnight, and were due to take to the road at around 7am travelling towards the city centre along the M1, M2, M3, M4, M7 and M11.

The convoys were expected to be made up of trucks, buses, vans, and tractors.

“This is for the people of Ireland. We are all suffering, some more than others,” the statement from the group said.

“We want lower costs and lower taxes, rebates are no good. We want the government to address the nation on this cause,” it said.

“This is for the people of Ireland, for our future and for our kids. If we don't get a change a lot of small operators will be out of business sooner than you think.”

“If we don't get an answer we will be back in bigger numbers for a week before Christmas,” it added.

As the group set out this morning, it posted on social media: “Right lads and ladies, nearly 7am let’s start getting together and making a move, 2 lanes on way in and nice and handy (slow) get as far in as u can get and park them.”

In an update this morning, gardaí said: “A slow moving convoy is currently travelling along the M7/N7 from Kill approaching Junction 7. All lanes affected. Please plan accordingly while making travel arrangements this morning.”

The force added that there was also disruption on the M1 inbound approaching Junction 4, with traffic static in the Donabate area.

There are also delays on the M4 inbound approaching Junction 2 at Liffey Valley, gardaí said.

The group said it wants a peaceful protest and no trouble.

It said it has no spokespeople, but are “the people of Ireland” who need to be addressed as a whole”.

The Irish Road Haulage Association (IRHA) has dissociated itself from the group known as the ITHAAFP, which is organising the rolling protest against spiralling fuel prices this morning.

In a statement issued to HGVIreland.com the IRHA said: “The Irish Road Haulage Association would like to make it clear that it has no affiliation or partnership with this group known as Irish Truckers & Haulage Association against fuel prices.”

“This is a fringe group and has nothing to do with the Irish Road Haulage Association,” said an IRHA spokeswoman.

She told Independent.ie that it does not condone the actions of the group but feels the frustrations of its members.

“Our members decided not to protest at this time of year because it is coming up to Christmas and because of COVID,” she said.

A garda spokesman said An Garda Síochána is aware of a potential protest in the Dublin Region today which may impact on early morning commuter traffic. “Commuters intending to access or travel through the Dublin Region should plan accordingly.”

“An Garda Síochána will have an appropriate and proportionate plan in place to monitor the protest.”

“An Garda Síochána will provide update traffic information on our social media channels as and when required,” a spokesperson said.

Kildare Street and Molesworth Street were closed to traffic today in anticipation of the protest.

On Tuesday, Independent Limerick TD Richard O’Donoghue drove the cab of a lorry into the grounds of Leinster House on Tuesday morning before declaring it was a protest to highlight the “Government’s failure to act on the fuel prices”.

“Tomorrow is a truck protest. I am asking everyone in a truck, bus, car, bicycle, everything, to come out and protest tomorrow about the fuel prices. The Government are taking everything, and all we want is to have something back,” Mr O’Donoghue said in a video on social media.

“We have seen last week that out of every €100 of petrol, our Government takes €57.

“We want them to give something back, to reduce the VAT or customs and excise, so that everyone can pay a little.

“Our children need to get to school on private buses. Our food needs to get to our table from the trucks around this country. Please come out and protest tomorrow and join us over their failure to reduce the VAT and customs in fuel,” he said.