Travel to the US reopens for vaccinated people coming from Ireland

All travellers must also provide a negative Covid test within three days prior to travel to the US. (Stock photo)

People from Ireland who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 can travel to the United States from today.

Twenty months ago former US President Donald Trump barred any non-US citizens from Ireland and other countries from entering the states.

Thirty-three countries were included in the ban, with China, the UK and most of Europe being barred.

However, passengers will still have to present negative Covid-19 tests, despite being vaccinated.

Read More

All vaccines approved by the US Food and Drug Administration and the World Health Organization would be accepted for entry to the US by air.

Currently, this includes the AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech, Covaxin, Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines.

To enter the country, air passengers are required to be fully vaccinated and to be tested within three days before travel.

Today’s development will mean that family and friends will be able to reunite and it is also expected to bring a welcome boost to airlines.

Aer Lingus Chief Executive Lynne Embleton told RTÉ that every seat on its flight to the US today has been sold.

People from the US have been able to travel to Europe since the summer, however, for some residents with certain visas they had no guarantee of re-entering the country until today.