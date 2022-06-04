Travel agent TUI apologises to passengers as flight from Greece to Dublin forced to land in Germany to refuel

The Tui flight was due to land in Dublin on Friday. Photo: Stock image/ Gareth Fuller/PA

Travel agent TUI has apologised to a number of holidaymakers after their flight from Greece to Dublin was forced to land in Germany.

The original flight was due to arrive in Dublin Airport on Friday but “due to operational issues” the flight had to land in Munich to refuel.

One Irish woman shared a video on TikTok and said passengers had to wait on the plane for four hours when it landed and were then “abandoned” at the airport.

A spokesperson for TUI said the aircraft then had to “divert elsewhere” due to poor weather conditions.

Read More

“We’d like to apologise to customers on flight TOM1517 from Corfu to Dublin on Friday 3 June for the delay and disruption to their flight,” the spokesperson said.

“Unfortunately, due to operational issues the flight departed late from Corfu and required a short fuel-stop in Munich, poor weather in the area then required the aircraft to divert elsewhere.

“Our teams have been working tirelessly to support affected customers, through direct communications and providing overnight accommodation and transfers where needed, as well as meals and refreshments. Customers are due to fly home later today.

“We’re sorry for the impact of this long delay and would like to thank our customers for their patience and understanding at this time.”