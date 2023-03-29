‘Trauma and rejection in childhood made me realise what type of parent I wanted to be’

Influencer Rachaele Hambleton on step-parenting, co-parenting, online trolling and raising the patchwork family

“I don’t remember her leaving, I don’t remember anything around that time, other than seeing my dad sat on the floor crying,” Rachaele Hambleton says. She is describing the period in her life when her parents’ marriage ended; she was four, and her mother moved to the other side of the country.