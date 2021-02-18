Transport Minister Eamon Ryan urged to pause recruitment process for new chair of Shannon Group

Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications Eamon Ryan arriving for a meeting at Government Buildings last month. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

A group of TDs and Ministers are calling on Transport Minister Eamon Ryan to pause the recruitment process for the new chair of the Shannon Group following the controversy over businessman Aaron Forde’s tweets.

The Shannon Airport Oireachtas Group has written to Minister Ryan and Minister of State Hildegarde Naughton insisting a new process for appointing a chair should be instigated.

The group, which is chaired by Clare TD Joe Carey and includes Ministers of State Patrick O’Donovan and Niall Collins, also want to be consulted before Mr Ryan appoints Mr Forde’s replacement.

The intervention follows Mr Forde’s appointment being withdrawn over social media comments he made about Travellers and social welfare.

In his letter to the Green Party leader, Mr Carey said: “Our group requests that the current process of appointing a Chairperson of the Board of Shannon Group is now paused and that a new process is entered into.”

“We also request that you engage with us and other stakeholders in the Mid-West Region ahead of a new recruitment process being entered into,” he added.

Mr Carey said Shannon Airport is the “key driver” of economic activity in the Mid-West and added: “its wellbeing is of immense importance to all of us”.

The Group was established in May 2020 and consists of all 21 Oireachtas Members from the constituencies of Clare, Limerick City, Limerick County and Tipperary.

Meanwhile, Clare Senator Timmy Dooley told a Fianna Fáil parliamentary party that the Public Appointment Service (PAS) should not be used to pick a new chair of the Shannon Group.

Mr Dooley told colleagues a candidate should be head-hunted by Minister Ryan rather than advertising the position on the PAS Website.

The senator said ministers should “take back control” of State board appointments to ensure better candidates are appointed. Mr Dooley said it is not about “political patronage” but rather “headhunting ideal candidates” using on the ground knowledge.

Online Editors