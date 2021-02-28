Trainer Gordon Elliott under investigation after photo of him apparently sitting on top of a dead horse emerges

The horse trainer Gordon Elliott is under investigation after a photograph of him apparently sitting on top of a dead horse was widely distributed on social media over the weekend.

In the photograph Elliott, who won back-to-back Grand National wins with Tiger Roll in 2018 and 2019 and has trained more than 30 Cheltenham winners, can be seen sitting on top of the horse and smiling at the camera and on his mobile phone.

The Longwood, Co Meath-based trainer is also displaying a peace sign with his left hand.

There has been some speculation online that the photograph is a fake or has been digitally manipulated.

Mr Elliott (42), one of Ireland’s most successful trainers, is cooperating with the investigation by the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IRHB).

“I’m aware of a photo in circulation on social media.The IRHB have been in contact with me regarding this photo and I will be cooperating fully with their investigation,” he said in a statement on Twitter.

An IHRB tweet confirmed the matter is undergoing investigation.

A spokesman said the investigation is ongoing and will be dealt with as quickly as possible.

Elliott is currently preparing for next month's Cheltenham Festival.

Tiger Roll is expected to run in the Cross-Country Chase at Cheltenham before trying for a record-equalling third Grand National triumph at Aintree on April 10.

In 2007 Gordon Elliott became the youngest ever trainer to win the Aintree Grand National, with the horse Silver Birch.

Online Editors