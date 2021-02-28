Trainer Gordon Elliott apologises after photo of him sitting on top of a dead horse emerges

Horse trainer Gordon Elliott has apologised “profoundly" after a photograph of him sitting on top of a dead horse was widely circulated on social media over the weekend.

In the photograph Elliott, who won back-to-back Grand National wins with Tiger Roll in 2018 and 2019 and has trained more than 30 Cheltenham winners, can be seen sitting on top of the horse and smiling at the camera and on his mobile phone.

The Longwood, Co Meath-based trainer is also displaying a peace sign with his left hand.

There has been some speculation online that the photograph was a fake or had been digitally manipulated.

However last night Mr Elliott confirmed that the photo, which is now the subject of an investigation by the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IRHB), was taken “some time ago”.

In a statement he said: “I apologise profoundly for any offence that this photo has caused and can categorically state that the welfare of each and every horse under my care is paramount and has been central to the success that we have enjoyed here at Cullentra.

"The photo in question was taken some time ago and occurred after a horse had died of an apparent heart attack on the gallops. I appreciate that an initial viewing of this photo suggests it is a callous and staged photo but nothing could be further from the truth.

"At what was a sad time, which it is when any horse under my care passes away, my initial reaction was to get the body removed from where it was positioned.

"I was standing over the horse waiting to help with the removal of the body, in the course of which, to my memory I received a call and, without thinking, I sat down to take it. Hearing a shout from one of my team, I gestured to wait until I was finished.

"Such background information may seem trivial at this time and will not allay the concerns of many people both within and outside the world of horse racing.

"However, I feel it is important to provide people with some context surrounding this photo. To the racing community, to anyone who has worked with and loves horses and to anyone offended by this image I cannot apologise enough.

"Horse welfare and the care and attention to detail involved is absolutely at the core of everything we do here and both myself and all of my team pride ourselves on those standards.

"Again I apologise for any offence caused and ask people to consider this statement as opposed to the various falsehoods and misinformation being circulated on social media.

"At this time I would like to stress that I continue to extend my full cooperation with the ongoing IHRB investigation.”

Mr Elliott (42) is one of Ireland’s most successful trainers.

An IHRB tweet confirmed the matter is undergoing investigation.

A spokesman said the investigation is ongoing and will be dealt with as quickly as possible.

Elliott is currently preparing for next month's Cheltenham Festival.

Tiger Roll is expected to run in the Cross-Country Chase at Cheltenham before trying for a record-equalling third Grand National triumph at Aintree on April 10.

In 2007 Gordon Elliott became the youngest ever trainer to win the Aintree Grand National, with the horse Silver Birch.

