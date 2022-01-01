The tragic couple killed in a New Years Eve crash in County Meath have been named locally.

Saoirse Corrigan and Shane Gilchrist, both in their 20s, of Castlepollard County Westmeath died when their car collided with another on the N52 in Kells at approximately 4.15pm.

While Saoirse was sadly pronounced dead at the scene, Shane was rushed to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown, but died en route.

A female in her 20s, the driver of the second car was brought to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown to be treated for her injuries where she later died.

Her passengers, a 12-year-old boy and two baby girls were brought to Our Lady of Lourdes Drogheda, to be treated for their injuries. One has since been transferred to CHI Temple Street.

Tributes for the deceased couple have since poured in online from heartbroken mourners.

North Westmeath athletic club paid their respects to the local couple.

“All at the club would like to express our Deepest Sympathises to our club members Jody Murray and Cherice Corrigan on the passing of Shane Gilchrist and to the Corrigan family on the passing of Saoirse Corrigan.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with family, extended family and friends at this terrible and shocking time. May they both rest in eternal peace.”

“Deepest sympathy to Orlene and family. I had the pleasure of getting to know Saoirse during her time at St Finian's college. May her gentle soul rest in peace,” wrote one mourner.

“Lovely girl. Condolences to the Corrigan and Coffey families on your sad loss. . May her gentle soul rest in peace.”

Deepest Sympathy to the Corrigan and Coffey family on the sad passing of Saoirse May her gentle soul rest in peace,” read another tribute.

“Condolences to Trisha, David and family on your sad loss Thinking of you all at this horrific time. RIP Shane,” added another.

“My sincere condolences to the Gilcrist and Murray family. I'm so sorry for your loss, may Shane rest in peace.”

Saoirse is survived by her mother Orlene and father Michael, brothers Cathal and Cillian, and sisters Brónagh and Gráinne.

Shane is survived by his mother Trisha and father David, brothers Luke, Bryan, Peter, and sister Emma.

The three deaths brought the total number of road fatalities for 2021 to 133.

While 133 is the lowest number of recorded road deaths for any year since records began, Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Hildegarde Naughton noted: “I am conscious that this news will come as cold comfort to those who have been injured and the families left grieving the loss of a loved one.”

“It reminds us that one death or serious injury is one too many.”

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the New Years Eve collision to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling in the area at the time and who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kells Garda Station on 046 928 0820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.