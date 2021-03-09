Traffic volume slowly increasing – though levels remain lower than this time last year

The volume of cars on Irish roads began to increase slowly throughout February, according to new information from the CSO.

That said, the latest traffic counter data shows that the volume of cars on Irish roads for the week commencing 21 February 2021 was 48.7pc lower in regional locations and 46.1pc lower in Dublin than the same week in 2020.

However, in that same week there was an increase in car traffic volumes compared to the previous week for both Dublin and regional sites of 4.7pc and 3.9pc respectively.

All things considered less people are travelling though, with the number of journeys by bus and rail a quarter (25.2pc) that of pre-Covid-19 levels.

Commenting on the February’s transport bulletin, CSO statistician Noreen Dorgan said: “The number of passenger journeys on public transport has dropped dramatically since the start of the Covid-19 crisis with journeys by rail most severely affected.”

“Despite some recovery in the lead-up to Christmas, the end of the holiday period and the return to Level 5 restrictions has seen public transport volumes fall back to just over a quarter of volumes seen in early March. The volume of bicycles during off-peak hours was 12.4pc lower in February 2021 compared to February 2020.”

There have also been less fatalities, as there were 11 fatalities on Irish roads in the first two months of 2021, which is a fall of 60.7pc compared to the same period in 2020.

Keeping with trends, the volume of heavy goods vehicles on Irish roads in the week commencing 21 February 2021 was 11.0pc lower in Dublin and 2.8pc lower in regional locations than the comparable week last year.

Additionally, fuel excise clearances of unleaded petrol were 51.4pc lower in January 2021 compared with same month in 2020.

According to the CSO, that’s: “indicating a very substantial decrease in car traffic by households as a result of travel restrictions during lockdown.”

“At 38 million litres, this brings clearance volumes of petrol to similarly low levels as the first lockdown restrictions in April and May 2020.”

