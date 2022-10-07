Motorists travelling on the M50, M7 and M8 have been warned to expect delays following three separate incidents this morning.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland has reported that there is currently a vehicle on fire on the M8 at junction 11 near Cahir south and junction 10 Cahir north.

Drivers can expect delays as the full road has now been closed. Diversions are in place.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

A broken down lorry westbound on the M7 at junction 9 near Naas in Kildare has now been moved to the hatched markings and the road has been cleared.

A collision has also occurred on the M50 southbound at junction 7 near Lucan and junction 9 Red Cow. The hard shoulder is currently affected.

In Dublin city centre, traffic lights are also not working at The Quays near Mellows Bridge (Queen Street / Bridgefoot Street / Ellis Quay / Usher's Quay). Drivers have been warned to approach with caution.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

There are also problems being reported with the M3 toll near Dunboyne and a long queue has been building since early this morning.