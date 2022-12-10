Traffic delays expected in four counties due to 'large' Defence Forces convoy

The Irish Defence Forces has warned of potential traffic delays in four counties today due to what it described as a “large military convoy”.
The Defences Forces said the “planned logistical” operation is being supported by the Garda Traffic Corps, and the convoy will travel through counties Waterford, Wexford, Carlow and Kildare.
“A large military convoy escorted by gardaí will move through Waterford, Wexford, Carlow and Kildare later today. This is a planned logistical convoy and members of the public are asked to be conscious of possible traffic delays in these counties,” the Defence Forces said in a statement.
A spokesperson for the Defence Forces said as the logistical operation is ongoing, for “security reasons” further details cannot be shared at this time.