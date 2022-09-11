Dublin Airport has been hit by travel chaos this evening leading to delays for shuttle buses.

Airport operator DAA said airport police and gardaí are assisting with traffic management following what it calls “some temporary traffic congestion on the campus roads and in and out of Dublin Airport”.

Expand Close Hundreds of people lined up outside and inside Terminal 2, as Aer lingus attempts to manually check in passengers for their flights. 10/9/22. Picture by Fergal Phillips / Facebook

It said the traffic jams are causing delays to the movement of courtesy shuffle buses and thanked passengers for their “patience”.

The latest debacle to hit the airport comes as Aer Lingus said there will be further delays to a number of scheduled flights at Dublin Airport today, following yesterday’s system issue which led to 51 flights being cancelled.

The airline said: “We are planning for normal operations today, albeit with some delays. The latest information on flight status is available on www.aerlingus.com.

“Any customer impacted by yesterday’s disruption will be able apply for a refund or change their travel plans, free of charge through aerlingus.com, our call centres and our social media channels.

"Our customer service teams are working hard to provide support for our customers and we have made additional customer service agents available to deal with high call volumes – please bear with us as we try to service all customer queries.”

It comes as thousands for travellers lined the halls of Dublin Airport’s Terminal 2 building again this morning, as staff tried to accommodate overflow passengers from yesterday and people who were scheduled to leave today in the first instance.

Four Aer Lingus flights to and from Newark and Lanzarote have been cancelled today so far.

Meanwhile, the airline’s afternoon flights to Glasgow, Los Angeles, Chicago and Leeds-Bradford were all delayed.

Dublin Airport’s operators, Daa, said it has allocated "additional staff” at Terminal 2 to facilitate Aer Lingus passengers.

Many transatlantic passengers were forced to stay in the terminal building last night as they could not find a hotel room in Dublin, partly due to the high volume of people in the capital for the Garth Brooks’ concert.

"Daa teams stayed on beyond the end of their shifts last night to assist those passengers that decided to stay overnight at Dublin Airport, providing over 150 blankets and to ensure provisions of food and beverages were maintained. Aer Lingus provided catering including pizza and wraps to passengers. In addition, staff from our companywide Task Force responded to the call to come in for extra shifts that began at 03.30, 07.30 and 15.00 today,” a spokesperson for the authority said.

"Our operations team dealt well with the requirement to queue arriving passengers and were supported by Airport Police.”

At 9 o’clock this morning people could be seen sitting on the floor in long queues and sleeping, with makeshift pillows, on benches and against walls.

Georgia Putnam (58) from North Carolina, was visibly upset as she described the effort she was going through to try and get home for work on Monday.

Ms Putnam spent 10 days in Ireland with her sister Jackie Dillis (69) but said she “will never leave the States again”.

“Our flight was leaving at 4pm (Saturday) so we thought we’d be ok and then they cancelled everybody’s flight. We tried to get another flight with someone else and couldn’t, everything was booked, then there was no hotels, so we stayed upstairs on the floor,” Ms Dillis said.

“Today we were supposed to go with United Airlines, with Air Canada to Toronto and then to the States but that didn’t go through either. We’ve been trying to get back on to Aer Lingus and the best we can do is get a flight with United Airlines and hopefully we can get home sometime tomorrow night.”

She added: “It was beautiful here and until we got to the airport we had no idea.

“We don’t know if we’re going to get a room or not.”

Meanwhile, Laois resident Natasha Daly arrived at Terminal Two this morning hoping that she, her son Noah (4), her mother and their friend would be able to get a flight to Orlando, Florida.

The group were meant to fly out yesterday but after waiting outside the terminal building for “five hours” they were told that flight was cancelled and they had to “go home”.

Ms Daly said they spent the night at her uncle’s house in Dublin and were later informed that Aer Lingus was arranging a replacement flight for today.

“We contacted Aer Lingus and a nice man said: ‘You will automatically be transferred to the flight on Sunday but if you don’t see any update on your booking ring back.’,” she said.

“So, by 8 o’clock last night there was no update. We rang again and three and a half hours later we got through to somebody and they said it was booked out and ‘we don’t have seats on it’.

“We’re just here wondering how can our seats can be sold out if we were on the flight on Saturday? My mum has been up here since about 7.30am. We’re not on the flight and we don’t know what queue to be in. They said we can go on a standby list in case someone doesn’t show up.”

The group left yesterday morning with plans to spend their first hours at Disneyland today, but Ms Daly said it could now be Tuesday night before they arrive.

She added: “We haven’t heard anything from Aer Lingus only a generic email. We have hotels booked, we have tickets for parks, experiences, restaurants, airport transfers [booked].

“The lack of communication is extremely frustrating. We have this booked for over a year and a half and I’ve to tell my four-year-old now we’re not going to Disney.”

Under EU regulations, if a flight is cancelled for any reason, and regardless of when the passenger is notified, the airline must offer the choice between:

1) Re-routing as soon as possible, subject to availability, free of charge.

2) Re-routing at a later date.

3) A full refund within seven days.

If a flight is cancelled and a passenger chooses to be re-routed as soon as possible, then they are entitled to meals and refreshments, hotel accommodation and transfers between the airport and hotel as required. If the airline does not provide these, and the passenger ends up paying themselves, the should keep the receipts as they are entitled to a reimbursement of reasonable expenses.

Financial compensation depends on the flight length and the reason for the cancellation. It differs to care and assistance obligations, and generally ranges from €250 (short-haul, less than 1,500km) to €600 (long-haul, over 3,500km).

Independent.ie contacted Aer Lingus for comment.