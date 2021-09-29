Traditional bonfires should be ‘eliminated’ Taoiseach Micheál Martin tells the Dáil

HALLOWE’EN bonfires should be eliminated, the Taoiseach has told the Dáil.

He said they are out of date and are a threat to the environment.

Micheál Martin was responding to a question about the increasing levels of anti-social behaviour around the Hallowe’en festival, which will be marked at the end of next month.

He deplored the trend in such behaviour during the festival and called for a re-think on traditional bonfires.

“ I would like to think we've moved on from that, because they're just pollutants,” he said.

“I think with bonfires we should be encouraging their elimination,” Mr Martin said.

“I participated in bonfires myself. I was in my local primary school recently and was shown photographs of a bonfire up the road from where I lived.

“We thought we were the bee's knees — but when I think of all those black tyres that we burned, when we were sitting around thinking this is great, it was pollution.”

He added that the fires are dangerous.

"And in terms of what's happening with them today with anti-social behaviour, that should be stamped down on.”

The Taoiseach said he agreed 100pc with his party backbencher, Sean Haughey TD, who warned Hallowe’en activity was starting earlier every year, leading to ever-greater call-outs of the Fire Brigade and incidents of anti-social activity. It was leading to widespread destruction, he said.

Both welcomed the institution of Operation Tombola by An Garda Síochána to try to control the sale and distribution of illegal fireworks, now underway across the country.