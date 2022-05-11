Trade union official sacked after refusing to go to Dublin loses his claim for unfair dismissal

A former organiser at the Connect trade union has lost his claim for unfair dismissal over refusing to take a temporary work assignment in Dublin.

Alan Douglas lodged a complaint under the Unfair Dismissals Act against the union over his dismissal in July 2019.

His representative argued the proposed move was “not compatible” with either his contract of employment or his defined role in the union as designated construction official based in Limerick – a job he had carried out for three and a half years in an area covering the west coast.

Siptu organiser Gerard Kennedy, who appeared for Mr Douglas, said the proposed move followed complaints raised by an administrative worker in the union’s Limerick office about Mr Douglas’s alleged interactions with her which he said “remain unsubstantiated” and had never been formally investigated.

The allegations, details of which were not made public in the decision published today, were discussed at a series of meetings in late 2018, before the complainant was informed that the union’s general secretary Paddy Kavanagh had decided that he was to be relocated to Dublin to aid in an organising campaign in January 2019, Mr Kennedy said.

“The proposed relocation was prejudicial to his good name, [and] professional standing and was a clear violation of [his] contract terms, his entitlement to fair procedures, natural justice and due process,” Mr Kennedy said.

He said his client’s employment terms had required him move to the Limerick area and make his home there.

His client reported to work in the Limerick office in February 2019 and was then given an instruction in writing by the general secretary to go to Dublin, he said.

An email that month was followed by a letter advising that he was needed for the union drive in the capital for three days a week for six months, the WRC heard.

After this the general secretary escalated the matter to Connect’s Executive Management Committee for investigation which then progressed to a disciplinary hearing on 15 May 2019, he said.

Mr Kennedy argued that there were procedural shortcomings with the process, including that the letter instructing his client to attend did not outline a charge against him, nor did it state that the hearing could result in dismissal.

Mr Douglas met the union’s general secretary Mr Kavanagh and its assistant general secretary Brian Nolan at Trinity College on 4 July 2019 where he was handed notice of immediate dismissal, Mr Kennedy said.

In the letter he was told to surrender all union property, including his car, mobile phone, laptop and keys and that a taxi had been arranged to take him home to Limerick.

Eamon Devoy, the former general secretary of the union, appeared as its representative at hearing.

“Although it is terminology seldom used by trade unions, the legal position in this case is that the complainant… is in a master and servant relationship as described in law and [is] expected to carry out all lawful instructions or suffer the consequence,” he argued.

“Over the period of six months, the complainant continually refused to carry out the general secretary’s instruction, contrary to his contract of employment and the rules of the union,” Mr Devoy added.

He said Mr Douglas had been asked to work from the Dublin office for 13 weeks to take part in a recruitment campaign – and that the union was prepared to put him up in a hotel for the duration and accept a counter-proposal of a three-day week.

It was a “purely temporary measure to attend to an “urgent and immediate business need” as the construction sector in Dublin was “going through an unprecedented boom in late 2018”.

He said a disciplinary hearing had found Mr Douglas was “unwilling to engage in any resolution of the matter” and ultimately he was dismissed on the basis of a finding of gross misconduct.

The union denied the proposed move was either a response to the issue in the Limerick office or a disciplinary move and denied unfairly dismissing Mr Douglas.

In his decision, adjudicating officer Peter O’Brien said he had considered the argument that the proposed move was “to sort out issues in the Limerick office” but found that “none of the evidence was so persuasive as to be significant” in that regard.

Mr O’Brien found it was both contractual and reasonable for the union to require Mr Douglas to travel to Dublin on a part-time basis and he had therefore refused a reasonable instruction.

There had been some “procedural deficiencies”, he wrote, but on the whole the process had been “fair and reasonable” and any deficiencies could not justify overturning the substantive reason for dismissal.