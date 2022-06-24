| 13.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Tracker blame lies with the banks, financial watchdog says as AIB fined €96.7m

Around 41,000 mortgages have been affected by the industry-wide tracker scandal

AIB Group was fined €96.7m for its role in the tracker mortgage scandal Photo: Reuters/ Clodagh Kilcoyne Expand

Close

AIB Group was fined €96.7m for its role in the tracker mortgage scandal Photo: Reuters/ Clodagh Kilcoyne

AIB Group was fined €96.7m for its role in the tracker mortgage scandal Photo: Reuters/ Clodagh Kilcoyne

AIB Group was fined €96.7m for its role in the tracker mortgage scandal Photo: Reuters/ Clodagh Kilcoyne

Charlie Weston Twitter Email

The Central Bank has said all blame for the tracker scandal lies with the lenders.

It comes after AIB Group was fined a record €96.7m for duping almost 13,000 customers off their low-cost mortgages.

The Indo Daily: Don't bank on it: Everything you need to know about switching from Ulster and KBC banks

Listen on Apple Podcasts Listen on Spotify

Most Watched

Privacy