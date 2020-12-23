Toy Show’s famous porter John Doyle teams up with Variety to bring ill children comfort this Christmas

One of the stars of this year’s Late Late Toy Show, Temple Street’s Hospital Head Porter John Doyle accepting hand-made Irish toys and blankets donated by children’s charity Variety Ireland and Wollygoods.com as part of their “Someone to Hold this Christmas Day” campaign.

Ireland’s favourite hospital porter John Doyle has teamed up with children’s charity Variety to ensure all kids in Temple Street Hospital get “someone to Hold this Christmas Day”.

John, who shot to fame when appearing alongside his best friend six-year-old Adam King on the Late Late Toy Show, ensured all sick kids in Temple Street had a cuddly toy or blanket to snuggle this Christmas Day.

All gifts were donated to Variety by Carlow arts & crafts store Woolygood as part of Variety’s ‘Someone to Hold this Christmas Day’ campaign.

Read More

Kevin O’Brien from Variety Ireland said "We as a volunteer-run children’s charity are delighted to team up with John, Angela and the incredible Temple Street Hospital team this year and donate these wonderful hand-made Irish toys to ensure that sick children will have someone to hold and talk to while lying in their beds this Christmas.”

Variety Ireland specialise in providing equipment and services to children who are sick or have long-term disabilities.

“Any time of year can be difficult for children away from their family, especially Christmas time. We hope these brave and fantastic children will make friends with these Irish hand-made toys and be able to share any worries they have with their new best friends. A special thanks to Margaret at wollygoods.com for spending time to hand make these special gifts.”

“It’s also important that we also spare a thought for all the wonderful nursing, medical and essential hospital workers that will working this Christmas in hospitals around Ireland looking after the needs of sick men, women and children,” Kevin said.

Read More

Online Editors