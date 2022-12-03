Toy Show The Musical: 'Oh yes they did' leave Ryan Tubridy out of RTÉ stage show

Ceola Dunne from Meath, Doireann McNally from Louth and Clare Keely from Armagh are all to play Nell in RTÉ's Toy Show The Musical. Photo: Andres Poveda

He is the “toy man” whose name is synonymous with the annual extravaganza that has the nation glued to the sofa.

However, there is no role for Ryan Tubridy, or even a character depicting him, on the big stage for the RTÉ’s debut Toy Show The Musical production.

The show was created and produced by Late Late Show producers Jane Murphy and Katherine Drohan.

But Tubridy has not been cast as a character in the musical – and he ruled out making any cameos in the show when asked about it by the Irish Independent.

“My job is (fronting) the Toy Show so the musical... it’s not mine so I’m not in it or anything like that. But I wish them well,” he said.

Meanwhile, it appears it’s far from child’s play when it comes to selling tickets for the musical.

It runs from December 10 to December 30, but just two days of shows in the National Convention Centre have managed to sell out. There are still tickets remaining for the other 16 dates.

The first spin-off from the popular Late Late Toy Show was described by one RTÉ executive as a “huge investment”.

The auditorium hosting the run of shows has a capacity of 2,000 people, but RTÉ has insisted it is not concerned about the ticket sales to date amid a heavy level of promotion.

Tickets start at €25, plus booking fee, and go up to €50 per person for premium seats.

“Despite a very competitive Christmas market, tickets are selling well,” said a spokesperson.

“This is a new original Irish musical and we expect tickets to continue to sell throughout the run, particularly once the first audiences get to see and enjoy what is a beautiful and heart-warming family show.”

Toy Show The Musical has been described as a “heart-warming fictional story inspired by the Toy Show that centres around 12-year-old Nell Mooney as she, along with the local kids, must find a way to save Toy Show night which is in jeopardy”.

When asked why Tubridy did not feature at all in the production, an RTÉ spokesperson said it was “not a stage version of the Late Late Toy Show”.

“With a full-time radio show, the Late Late Show every Friday and months and months of work and preparation for last Friday’s successful show – which attracted more than 1.6 million viewers – as he has said himself, he’s happy to leave the theatre work to the theatre professionals.”

He also declined to comment on how much it is costing RTÉ to rent the sprawling venue for the show as it was deemed to be “commercially sensitive”.

When the Dáil was sitting at the National Convention Centre during Covid, it was costing taxpayers an average of €26,000 a day.

RTÉ’s director of strategy Rory Coveney described the debut production as a “huge investment”. “It is a big decision by RTÉ to invest in something like this. It’s expensive and it’s a huge production. We’re trying to fill a big theatre a number of times a day for a month. And so it wasn’t a light decision that we made,” he said.

Starring Jamie Beamish of Bridgerton fame, he is also credited for writing the “book” for the show, alongside playwright Lisa Tierney-Keogh. Directed by Séimí Campbell, the music was composed by Grammy nominee Ruth-Anne Cunningham.

TV presenter Alan Hughes, who has been doing pantomimes for nearly 30 years, said producers have to be mindful of the cost-of-living crisis when it comes to ticket pricing.

“I don’t know whether it’s because I’m from Ballyfermot and Karl (Broderick, his partner) is from Artane and it’s our working-class backgrounds, but we would be really conscious about what people can afford when it comes to pricing our tickets,” he said.

This year, they stage Snow White at the National Stadium with tickets ranging from €16 to €32 but he said one of the shows on December 13 prices all the tickets at €25 each.