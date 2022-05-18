Toy Show star Saoírse Ruane ‘comfortable and recovering’ after successful surgery

Saoirse Ruane (9) with her mum Roseanna on the set of The Late Late Show. Photo: Andres Poveda.

Late Late Toy show star Saoírse Ruane is ‘comfortable and recovering’ in hospital after undergoing an operation to remove a tumour this morning.

The nine-year-old girl was reunited with Ryan Tubridy on RTÉ’s Late Late Show on Friday, where she spoke about her experience of cancer and having had her leg amputated.

In a Twitter post prior to today’s surgery, Saoírse’s mother Roseanne said she was very worried about the operation because the tumor was located in Saoírse’s lung.

However in an Instagram post this morning, Roseanna said the operation went to plan and Saoírse is recovering with her teddy named Slush.

“Just a quick update to let you all know that Saoírse’s surgery went as planned. She is comfortable and recovering in ICU with SLUSH by her side," she wrote.

"This is the first of many steps on this difficult journey! We are so happy and grateful to be sitting here beside her. We are so thankful to her surgeon and her amazing team here in Crumlin Hospital. thank you for your continued support.”

Saoirse Ruane (9) with her mum Roseanna on the set of The Late Late Show. Photo: Andres Poveda.

Saoírse, from Co Galway, won the hearts of the nation when she appeared on the Toy Show in 2020 and the latest announcement went viral, liked almost 2,000 times.

Her mother revealed on the Late Late on Friday how her daughter was kind-hearted and thought about others, above herself.

The child had witnessed a man fundraising for Ukraine on Grafton Street, Dublin and had asked to give money to him, for the war-torn country.

Saoírse admitted she’d wanted to help because she felt the people of Ukraine needed money “more than I do.”