Toy Show sensation Adam King receives an extra special present from real-life astronaut

Late Late Toy Show sensation Adam King has received an extra special present from a real-life astronaut.

The Cork native stole the hearts of the nation when he appeared on the show and stole the hearts of the nation after telling host Ryan Tubridy about his “brittle bones”, dreams of working for NASA and virtual hugging machine.

His dreams are becoming closer to reality as he has received a very special message from Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield for Christmas.

Little Adam met Mr Hadfield virtually on the Late Late Show after the astronaut tweeted his support after seeing on the Toy Show.

Read More

Mr Hadfield sent Adam and his siblings autographed copies of his astronaut portrait, wearing his space suit and standing next to the US flag.

On Adam’s copy, the autographed message reads: “For my friend Adam, pursue your dreams.”

Adam, his brothers Danny and Robert, and sister Katie, were “absolutely delighted” to receive the special gift.

Thank you so much @Cmdr_Hadfield for the lovely present you sent Adam and his siblings - they were absolutely delighted! Such inspiring messages from an amazing human being. Our children are blessed to have met you 👨â🚀😊🚀



Sending you the biggest #adamsvirtualhug 💟📨📬💟 pic.twitter.com/4xQlHBNzxh — AdventuresWAD (@AdventuresWAD) January 4, 2021

“Thank you so much @Cmdr_Hadfield for the lovely present you sent Adam and his siblings - they were absolutely delighted,” reads a caption on the photos of the children with the portraits, posted on Adventures With Adam social media.

“Such inspiring messages from an amazing human being.

“Our children are blessed to have met you.”

The King siblings met the astronaut on the Late Late show virtually the week after the Toy Show.

The Canadian astronaut explained how important the role is of Capcom, the position little Adam dreams of working in NASA one day - which is when a person on earth communicates with the astronaut in space.

Mr Hadfield said that he can see Adam taking up this role if he set out to achieve his dreams.

Read More





Online Editors