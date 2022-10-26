Tourists take advantage of final bank holiday weekend of year as 350,000 to pass through Dublin Airport in coming days

Holidaymakers are grasping at the chance to have a long weekend away for the last time in 2022 as close to 190,000 are set to depart Dublin Airport this weekend.

In total, 350,000 passengers will use the airport this coming bank holiday weekend as the numbers travelling return to near pre-pandemic levels.

Dublin Airport have said Friday will be the busiest day of travel with around 100,000 passengers passing through, while a total of 2,200 flights will take off or land in Dublin between Friday and Monday.

"Friday is expected to be the busiest day of the weekend with almost 100,000 passengers travelling through the airport. Over the four days, an average of 87,000 passengers will fly in or out of the airport each day. That's 56pc higher than the same weekend last year and more than 90pc of the number that travelled during the October Bank Holiday weekend in 2019,” ," according to Graeme McQueen, Media Relations Manager at daa, operator of Dublin Airport.

Meanwhile passengers planning to travel on Sunday morning are reminded that the clocks go back one hour on Saturday night.

The advice is that passengers should plan to arrive in the terminal building at least two hours before their flight departure time to short-haul destinations and three hours in advance for long-haul flights. They should also allow an additional one hour if checking in a bag at the airport.

Dublin Airport is advising passengers this bank holiday weekend to check which terminal their flight is departing from before leaving home to avoid unnecessary delays.

Aer Lingus, Emirates, Delta, United Airlines and American Airlines operate from Terminal 2, while all other airlines operate from Terminal 1.