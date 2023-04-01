‘Totally inadmissible’ – Top Ukrainian official rules out ceasefire if it means Russian troops can remain on occupied territory

A senior Ukrainian official yesterday ruled out any ceasefire that would involve Russian forces remaining on territory they now occupy in Ukraine.

Mykhailo Podolyak, a senior adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky, made his comments after a call for an immediate ceasefire by Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko.

“Any ceasefire will mean (Russia’s) right to stay in the occupied territories. This is totally inadmissible,” Mr Podolyak wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, speaking in Madrid, the European Union’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, has said China cannot be a mediator in the war in Ukraine as it leans too much toward the invader, Russia.

“China does not distinguish between aggressor and victim of aggression,” Mr Borrell told a panel in Madrid. “China doesn’t call for a withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine.”

But China should use its influence over Russia to pressure for peace, he added.

In Mr Borrell’s view, the only peace plan on the table is the one presented by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in November, including demands to withdraw Russian troops and restore Ukraine’s territory to the status quo before Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Beijing last month put forward its own 12-point peace plan and called for a comprehensive ceasefire.

Mr Borrell said the EU would not accept a situation of Russia installing a puppet regime in Ukraine with Russian troops deployed on the border with EU member Poland.

In Geneva, the United Nations Human Rights chief Volker Turk has deplored how grave human rights violations were “shockingly routine” in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and said the number of civilian casualties was far higher than official figures.

Russia has repeatedly denied that its forces have committed atrocities. At the Human Rights Council session yesterday Russian representative Yaroslav Eremin condemned the crimes committed by Ukrainian forces.

The US Permanent Representative to the UN Human Rights Council Michelle Taylor said there could be no comparison drawn between the violations committed by each side, however.

The Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has verified more than 8,400 civilian deaths and more than 14,000 wounded.

The UN Human Rights Council does not have legally binding powers but its debates can spur investigations that feed evidence to national and international courts.

The council next week is expected to adopt a resolution to extend and deepen the mandate of a UN investigative body set up to probe possible atrocities in Ukraine.