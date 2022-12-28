Top officer is charged after Christmas Eve collision

A senior PSNI officer is to appear in court charged with offences, including drink-driving, that are connected to an incident on Christmas Eve.

Chief superintendent Patricia Foy will face Lisburn Magistrates Court on January 19 in relation to a one-vehicle collision.

She is believed to have hit a post and a parked car and was arrested and breathalysed before being charged with a number of driving offences.

These include allegedly driving with excess alcohol and driving without due care and attention.

Chief superintendent Foy is the previous head of protective services for the PSNI and worked with the close protection and emergency planning departments.

She was also the head of professional standards branch, the unit of the police responsible for disciplining officers accused of misconduct and would have sat on panels to hear allegations against others.

The 56 year-old is one of the most senior female officers in the force.

The incident has not been reported to the Police Ombudsman as chief superintendent Foy was not on duty at the time that the alleged offences took place.

It is believed that she has been stood down from all duties pending the outcome of the criminal allegations, following which she will face an internal disciplinary process.

The PSNI said: “A 56-year-old woman has been charged with a number of motoring offences including driving with excess alcohol and driving without due care and attention following a one-vehicle road traffic collision in Lisburn on the afternoon of Saturday, December 24.

“She is due to appear at Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday January 19, 2023.

“It would not be appropriate to comment further at this time.”

Chief superintendent Foy was last in the headlines four years ago when the PSNI faced a tribunal over a change of policy around facial hair.

Constable Gordon Downey took a case against his employers after being told that he would have to shave off a moustache as it could interfere with breathing apparatus.

Constable Downey was temporarily transferred from the predominantly male armed response unit in February 2018 for not being willing to comply with a policy forcing officers to be clean shaven.

At the time Ms Foy, who was then with the force’s operational policy department, said: “When worn and correctly used, respiratory protective equipment (RPE) can prevent serious lung conditions caused by inhaling dust and other contaminants.”

She added that a study by the Health and Safety Executive indicated that “as facial hair is grown, the protection offered by a tight-fitting mask reduces”.

“As a result, a change was made in relation to officers and staff who carry out those roles. The updated policy requires that those officers and staff who may be required at short notice to wear RPE must remain clean-shaven while on duty.”

The PSNI lost the case, a unanimous decision of the tribunal was that Constable Downey was discriminated against contrary to the Sex Discrimination (NI) Order 1976.

He was awarded over £10,000 for hurt feelings and loss of earnings.