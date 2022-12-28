| 7.1°C Dublin

Top officer is charged after Christmas Eve collision

Chief superintendent ‘stood down from all duties’ after alleged Christmas Eve one-vehicle collision

Allison Morris

A senior PSNI officer is to appear in court charged with offences, including drink-driving, that are connected to an incident on Christmas Eve.

Chief superintendent Patricia Foy will face Lisburn Magistrates Court on January 19 in relation to a one-vehicle collision.

