Top 50 placings for subject departments in Irish universities

Berkeley Library at Trinity College. Trinity's English Language and Literature programme has climbed from 28th to 25th place in the rankings

NINE subject departments in Irish universities are ranked among the top 50 in the world for their area or speciality, according to the latest global league table on higher education.

Highest placed for Ireland is University College Dublin’s (UCD) Veterinary Science department, which has risen nine places year-on-year to rank 23rd in the QS World University Rankings by Subject.

It is closely followed by English Language and Literature programme at Trinity College Dublin, which has climbed from 28th to 25th place.

Between them, UCD and Trinity have eight top 50 positions, while University College Cork is placed 49th for Nursing.

Other top 50 rankings for Trinity are Classics & Ancient History ( 29th), Pharmacy & Pharmacology (37th) and Nursing (46th), while UCD’s other entries are Sports-related Subjects (34th), Library & Information Management (45th) and Petroleum Engineering (50th).

Overall, 86 Irish subject departments achieve top-200 ranks, an increase from 80 in 2020, including 34 at UCD and 32 at Trinity.

Other highlights from the 2021 rankings include:

*UCC has achieved new top-100 representation in Agriculture & Forestry (57th) and Law (100th).

*NUI Galway has entered the Nursing ranking, placed in the 101-150 band, while also recording top-200 positions for English, Law, and Modern Languages.

*Maynooth University achieves a top-200 rank for Geography, retaining its position in the 151-200 band.

*National College of Art and Design is named as one of the world’s 150 best Art & Design schools.

QS spokesperson Jack Moran said Irish universities, relative to their global peers, were operating in an extremely challenging landscape.

“While most of the higher education systems that have recorded representational or performance improvements – Russia, Malaysia, China, Singapore – have enjoyed significant levels of government financial support, Irish universities have been operating within budgetary constraints for over a decade now.

“It is therefore all the more impressive that Ireland remains a repository of top-class tertiary education, especially in the arts, humanities, and nursing.”

The subject rankings, compiled by higher education analysts QS Quacquarelli Symonds, compared 13,883 individual university programmes, at 1440 universities .

Online Editors