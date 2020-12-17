Too early to forecast a white Christmas – but one Dublin school got creative

The Parents' Association from Saint Patrick's Boys' National School with the snow container

Many children are dreaming of a white Christmas this festive season.

But St Patrick's Boys National School in Blackrock, south county Dublin, was one step ahead today in making sure their pupils got to see a spot of snow, regardless of the weather forecast.

The school's parents' association hired a snow machine and arranged a visit from Santa for the children.

Learning support and special education teacher Ronan Ryan, told Independent.ie: "The children were so excited to see Santa and were mesmerised by the snow.

"It was great to see such joy on their faces, after such an unusual year. Thanks to our PA and our principal, Barry O'Donovan, for making our Santa day so special."

Meanwhile Met Eireann said today that it’s too early to forecast a white Christmas.

However the nation’s children might want to keep their fingers crossed, as it’s forecast to get colder next week.

From Wednesday, a northerly air flow will sweep Ireland, bringing “colder conditions,” according to forecaster Aoife Kealy.

And certainly, children up and down the country could do with a drop of snow perhaps more this Christmas, than ever before.

But Met Éireann said it’s just too early to predict.

“It’s too far out to say if there could be snow for Christmas,” Ms Kealy said.

“It’s changing day to day and I will say it will be colder from Wednesday and as it gets colder, there's a risk of frost, but I can’t say if there will be snow.”

Online Editors