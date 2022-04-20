‘Tone deaf’ – Fianna Fáil face backlash for line up of Women’s Health Conference

Fianna Fáil has faced backlash for the line up of its Women’s Health Conference, due to take place next week.

Senator Lisa Chambers organised the conference, which is the first of its kind to take place in Dublin on April 28.

The party said it wants to have an "honest” conversation around the needs of women. The conference aims to inform policy by bringing together experts, health workers and members of the public together to share their experiences.

However, the party was criticised when poster for the event was published on Tuesday for not including any women of colour or representatives of minority backgrounds or disability groups as panelists.

Senator Eileen Flynn said the idea of inclusivity is not “evident” by the poster for the event. She added that, in her opinion, the women included on the panel are “wealthy women”.

“I’m very aware there’s women on that panel that have got life experience. I’m very aware of that and I will say a woman from an ethnic minority group may not have the financial resource to be able to get out of those horrible situations,” she said.

“I’d like to highlight that as well so I’m not saying that these women don’t know what they’re talking about, all I’m saying is that in my opinion they’re wealthy women.”

As an activist for Irish Travellers, Senator Flynn said she was asked by the Council to speak at the event but turned down the invitation as she feels she has enough of a platform already.

“If it was a conference for all women, it would actually be evident on the poster. Around the National Women’s Council of Ireland, to be fair to them, they did invite me to speak, and I said no, I have a platform, I’m a politician, so therefore I’d appreciate if that spot went to another person,” she said.

“There’s no woman of colour and there’s no trans woman and I understand and appreciate these women do have life experience but it’s really about giving each other a hand up.”

Senator Chambers said she has listened to the feedback and will not be “tone deaf” to the criticism. She said she has already started making changes to the panel.

“I’m going to reflect on this and make changes and add speakers, I will take the feedback and listen to that and I’ve no problem making changes because nobody is perfect, and I want the day to be a success,” she told RTÉ’s Liveline.

“The idea was that the panel would be interactive with the audience, so all of the organisations have been invited, they’ve got reserved seating and the idea was that there would be a back and forth.”

Senator Chambers said the conference is one for “every woman” but that she will address the concern of diversity.

“There is diversity but not to the full extent, we’ve a woman that’s autistic, we’ve diverse body sizes on our body image panel, we have someone from the disability sector, so there is diversity it’s just not the full spectrum and I accept that, and I will address that concern,” she said.

“I accept that if you look at the conference and some of the speakers that it’s not reflective of all of that work and I will address that.”

“Just to address the idea that it’s a conference for rich women or women of a certain area, this conference is for every woman. I grew up in a council house, I’m not from a privileged background.”

Meanwhile, speaking at Leinster House, Sinn Féin TD Claire Kerrane said that the event leaves out lone parents, women with disabilities and women from minority backgrounds which is a “great shame”.

“I think it’s really disappointing, when we look at women’s health, I think it’s really important that it’s all women and not just some.

“If you’re going to have a conference on any issue relating to women and healthcare, it’s obviously really important and it’s an issue we don’t talk enough about, that in itself is why such a conference is welcome.

“But if you are leaving out women who suffer in some instances, you could say, suffer the most in relation to accessing healthcare and the ones with real life experience, if they’re left out of such a conference, then I think, what good is the conference?”