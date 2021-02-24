Tommy Tiernan’s popular show extended by RTÉ for six weeks

Comedian Tommy Tiernan is having the last laugh after his Saturday night chat show was extended by RTÉ for an extra six weeks.

The well-known personality has been hitting all the right notes with viewers in recent weeks, thanks to his insightful and irreverent style of interviewing.

His popular RTÉ One show was due to come to an end next month has now been extended into April, which means the final episode will air on Saturday April 17.

Recent figures revealed to independent.ie show that his Saturday programme has performed strongly for the duration of its run and he also has the ability to pull in guests who rarely do media interviews.

His February 6 show featuring Brian O’Driscoll and actor Stephen Rea claimed a 34pc share, the equivalent of 431,000 viewers.

On February 13, some 411,000 tuned in to watch author Marian Keyes and Dublin zookeeper Gerry Creighton.

On February 20, his show with singer Philomena Begley and actress Helen Behan pulled in 427,000 viewers which represented a 36pc share of the available audience.

“You only have to look at social media at the weekend to see how much people are relating to his show and his style of interviewing,” said an RTÉ source.

“He has built up a really loyal following for his Saturday night programme and his show has become appointment viewing for a lot of people during the pandemic.

"It’s often the guests who aren’t well known and don’t ordinary have a public platform that provide the most fascinating insights and that’s one of the best features of his show.”

Featuring a mixture of celebrities and members of the public with interesting stories, the premise of the show sees Tiernan going into every interview completely ‘cold’ with no idea who will walk out on stage to meet him.

Following a schedule shuffle, the comedian and actor took over the Saturday night slot previously occupied by Ray D’Arcy who has reprised his much-loved show The Den.

It met with a huge reaction when it aired last year with reports that it will return again later this year.

Online Editors