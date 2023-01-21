Tommy Tiernan would reinvent the Late Late Show but will he ever be offered the chance?

The location was the Sugar Club, the intimate Dublin music venue a stone’s throw from St Stephen’s Green. It was July 2015 and, on four separate occasions, crowds gathered to witness a Tommy Tiernan show with a difference.

Rather than deliver the stand-up comedy that made him famous, he was presenting a new, one-hour radio programme for 2fm in front of a live audience. The plan was to interview two people per show, but under the unusual premise that he wouldn’t know who they were until they walked on stage.

The idea, dreamt up by Tiernan himself and executed by the seasoned RTÉ producer Therese Kelly, was at odds with the “fail to prepare, prepare to fail” mantra that most broadcasters abide by. But Tiernan was used to the seat-of-the-pants world of stand-up comedy and felt the concept was worth pursuing.

Kelly is likely to have thought the same thing. She had known him a long time and sensed that his innate curiosity about people and the world around him, coupled with his easy-going charm, would make the idea a success. She was right.

Fast-forward to early 2017 and the idea was being transferred to the less forgiving medium of television. The Tommy Tiernan Show aired for the first time on January 5 that year. The guests were Christy Dignam of Aslan, the influencer and broadcaster Vogue Williams (whom Tiernan didn’t recognise) and the English stand-up comic Russell Howard. Music was courtesy of Aslan.

The show was broadcast on Thursday evenings during its first season and an assortment of midweek nights for its second before being moved to the prime Saturday night slot from season three.

It had been a hit with viewers from the off, with much of its audience driven from social media. Many of the critics gushed.

Searching interviews with the likes of football icon Paul McGrath and U2’s Adam Clayton proved popular, especially among those watching RTÉ Player in the days after it first aired.

Last season, Tiernan’s show proved so popular that, on occasion, it pulled in more viewers than the same weekend’s edition of the Late Late Show. RTÉ cautions against comparing the two, pointing out that a two-hour show — the Late Late — has to work harder to keep viewers than a one-hour programme like Tiernan’s. But there was no doubt about it — the Galway-based comic had made Saturday night appointment viewing, something that can’t be said of many of the broadcasters RTÉ tried in that slot in preceding years.

This month, the show’s seventh season began with a Roy Keane interview. Episode two, which aired last weekend, featured a frank talk with the comedian Patrick Kielty. On the first week, The Late Late Show pulled in slightly higher figures for those watching both live and on RTÉ One+1, but it was the RTÉ Player numbers that were really eye-catching, with Tiernan’s show attracting 68,300 streams, compared with Ryan Tubridy’s 19,300.

“The figures show how popular Tommy is with audiences,” says a veteran RTÉ producer, “and also how appealing his guests are. We’re so used to the same faces being wheeled on to Irish chat shows, and viewers tire of that. But the guests Tiernan interviews don’t tend to have ‘done the rounds’, so to speak.

“Having said that, you can’t really compare like with like. Ryan is broadcasting live — even though some interviews are pre-recorded, such as the one with Andrea Bocelli and his family — whereas Tommy’s show is done in advance and a lot of the skill is in the editing room. You’re getting to see the best parts of what can be long interviews.”

Most of the interviews are conducted over 50-odd minutes, with roughly 20 minutes of that making the cut. A person familiar with how the show works says “it’s the warm-up questions” that are left on the cutting room floor, but considerable effort is made to ensure that what’s left flows like a conversation and not a jumble of disjointed questions and answers.

Tiernan is involved in every aspect of the show, and several of those who speak to Review are adamant that he has no knowledge of who his guests will be. “There are significant efforts made to keep Tommy and the guests apart and he takes that aspect very seriously,” says one. “He feels the idea would lose its integrity if he found out who they were, even 10 minutes before broadcasting begins.”

Tiernan he leaves the choice of guest entirely to the small team who make the show. He works closely with Kelly and with David Power, whose production company is behind the series.

Requests to speak to personnel who work on the show are firmly rebuffed. “I don’t think Tommy or the team feel they need the publicity,” says one executive familiar with show. “There’s a sense that they don’t want people to see the joins and, also, it’s no harm to have a bit of mystery.”

Tiernan himself is said to be wary of journalists, with some of that trepidation arising from the way controversial aspects of his career were reported in the media. A fellow comic, who knows him well, says “he was hung out to dry” in 2009 after making inflammatory comments about the Holocaust.

Among those who criticised Tiernan was the UK’s Jewish Chronicle newspaper and the then Archbishop of Dublin, Diarmuid Martin. Tiernan later apologised but insisted that “one of the duties of the comic performer is to be reckless and irresponsible and that the things that they say should never be taken out of context”.

His comedy has sailed close to the wind before and after. The latest example came this month when, at a Vicar Street gig, he made a joke about the African Savanna section of Dublin Zoo and taxi drivers. It prompted fellow RTÉ presenter Emer O’Neill, who said she was one of the only people of colour in a room full of white people, to walk out. Tiernan this week issued a rare apology. The joke was dropped immediately from the set, he wrote to O’Neill, and he added: “You were right to call it out as offensive and I will do my level best to ensure that something like this never happens again.” They later spoke over the phone and she thanked him for admitting his mistake.

Despite such controversies, he has retained the ability to command sold-out shows, to the envy of many. “It’s a strange thing with Tommy,” says a fellow comedian, “but familiarity really doesn’t breed contempt when it comes to his ticket sales. Like, how many times has he played Vicar Street? The shows still sell out.”

A rising Irish comic who is based in the UK says Tiernan is still at the top of his game. “I’ve watched him live over the years and recently — especially his most recent tour show — he seemed to make a decision to narrow his focus on honing material to a razor’s edge, whereas in previous years he did a lot of improv which could result in tremendous gigs, but sometimes mediocre ones too. But then even a mediocre Tommy Tiernan show will be leagues ahead of 90pc of working stand-ups.”

Steve Bennett, founder of Chortle, the British comedy news website, says: “One of the most memorable performances I’ve seen in 25 years doing this was seeing Tommy at the Just For Laughs festival in Montreal. They have these massive televised gala shows in big, soulless venues and normally all the Americans come out with their tightly honed seven minutes. But when Tommy played it, he had such fervour and commitment and presence that you almost physically felt a vacuum when he left the stage. I can’t remember which poor sod had to follow him.”

Tiernan grew up in Navan, Co Meath, something of a hot-bed of Irish comedic talent as it also produced Dylan Moran and Hector Ó hEochagáin. The three went to St Patrick’s Classical School in Navan and cut their teeth in comedy in their teens. Since September 2020, Tiernan and Ó hEochagáin, alongside radio broadcaster and producer Laurita Blewitt, have made a twice-weekly podcast. The Tommy, Hector and Laurita podcast is one of the country’s most popular and has won over fans thanks to its carefree and irreverent tone.

Although Tiernan was quick out of the blocks in the busy world of mid-1990s Irish stand-up, not least as a result of winning the stand-up show So You Think You’re Funny?, he truly arrived when he was awarded the Perrier Comedy Award at the 1998 Edinburgh Festival Fringe. It’s comedy’s answer to the Oscars.

Unlike many of his peers, he chose not to move to the UK. Instead, he remained in Ireland, where he became one of the biggest draws on the entertainment circuit. He has done occasional acting too, most recently as hapless dad Gerry on Derry Girls.

Tommy Tiernan and Yvonne McMahon on their wedding in 2009, with Gay Byrne (right) among the guests. Photo by Mark Doyle

Whatsapp Tommy Tiernan and Yvonne McMahon on their wedding in 2009, with Gay Byrne (right) among the guests. Photo by Mark Doyle

He is married to Yvonne McMahon, a psychotherapist. She is also the singer in all-female folk band, the Raines, and sang with the Chieftains for several years. She has a podcast, The Couch with Yvonne Tiernan, and she also produces The Tommy, Hector and Laurita Podcast.

They wed in 2009 and tend to be guarded about their private lives. The couple have three children together and Tiernan has three further children from a previous relationship. McMahon, who is from Rathfarnham in Dublin, acted as Tiernan’s manager for the best part of 10 years, but left the role in 2014 to focus on her career as a counsellor. The Tiernans live in Barna, Co Galway. They have a second home on Inis Oírr.

His sister Anne is a writer and her debut novel, The Last Days of Joy, will be published in March. His cousin Eleanor is also a comedian and is based in London.

Although Tiernan has become celebrated for his ability to get interviewees to open up about their private lives — not least when he got Roy Keane to talk about a disastrous first date with his wife, Theresa — he has largely been silent about his own.

“It’s one of those curious things,” says one associate, “but although people feel they know Tommy, they don’t know him that well. He doesn’t feel he needs to put his private life on the table for everyone to pick through, although since he started doing the show, he has been much more open about his own life.”

That was certainly the case this month when he spoke candidly to RTÉ’s Ray D’Arcy about the suicide of his mother, Helen. It was the first time he had openly talked about the painful subject.

Tommy Tiernan's sister Anne is a writer and her debut novel, The Last Days of Joy, will be published in March

Whatsapp Tommy Tiernan's sister Anne is a writer and her debut novel, The Last Days of Joy, will be published in March

“She would always be on my mind,” he said. “So, my mam basically took her own life in 2010 and what I think happened, definitely not with all suicides, but with some people… I think my mam, she obviously found things incredibly difficult. But she also lived at a strange distance from us, even though she was in the same house as us.”

Review speaks to several people who know Tiernan well and none want to go on-record. “It’s not because I’ve anything bad to say about him, but it’s because I think it’s disloyal,” says one. “And loyalty is very important to Tommy.”

Another mentions loyalty. “He has a small team around him and they are fiercely protective of him,” she says. “He’s a really good guy, a deep thinker — he’s much more interested in reading than watching telly — and he values the people close to him. And, I think he wants to give back too.”

A number of people who know him well say he would be tempted to host the country’s biggest TV show if it was offered to him — although they insist it would become a very different programme. “He had a huge amount of time for Gay Byrne and he is very aware of the extraordinary legacy that The Late Late Show has,” one says. “But he wouldn’t be comfortable presenting it as it is now, you know, having the chats with the Operation Transformation leaders or having [celebrity architect] Dermot Bannon on yet again. I think he might do it if he could reinvent it and bring his own team along.”

For now, though, his energies are on his Saturday night show, even though all six episodes in this season were recorded before Christmas. The Roy Keane one, for instance, was filmed before the Corkman flew out to the World Cup in Qatar.

“I think Tommy knows that he’s created something special and as long as he can keep the standard high,” the associate quoted above, says. “He’ll want to continue. He’s a tough critic of himself, too, and he’ll want to feel that he gave everything of himself in each interview and didn’t just phone it in.”

*This article was originally published on 21 January 2023.