Tom and Molly Martens urge top US court to order full murder retrial

KILLERS Tom and Molly Martens urged a US court to uphold the quashing of their second degree murder convictions as they claimed they did not receive a fair trial over the death of Irish businessman Jason Corbett (39).

The claim came as prosecutors argued the North Carolina Supreme Court should instead uphold the second degree murder convictions delivered by unanimous jury verdict and to reject the majority two-to-one ruling for a retrial by the North Carolina Court of Appeal.

Oral hearings were staged by the NC Supreme Court in Raleigh into the bid by the father and daughter to have their murder convictions quashed and a new trial ordered over the killing of Mr Corbett, a Limerick-born father of two, at his luxury North Carolina home in August 2015.

The NC Supreme Court decision by Chief Justice Paul Newby and his colleagues was reserved and is expected within the next six months.

Mr Martens is a retired FBI agent while his daughter, Molly (37), married Mr Corbett in June 2011 after travelling to Ireland to work as a nanny for the Irish widower's two children.

Both are serving 20-25 years in prison after being convicted in August 2017 of the second degree murder of Mr Corbett.

Their trial heard the Irish businessman was beaten to death with a metal baseball bat and a concrete paving brick as he slept.

An attempt had been made to drug him, he was beaten even after he was dead and the trial heard it was alleged the father and daughter delayed calling emergency services just to ensure Mr Corbett was dead when paramedics arrived.

The father and daughter, in legal submissions tabled by their lawyers Douglas Kingsbery and David Freedman, insisted they acted entirely in self-defence.

Both were found uninjured at the scene - while a pathologist said that, such was the damage to Mr Corbett's head, he could not accurately count the number of blows inflicted.

The NC Supreme Court was told Mr Martens argued his ability to mount a proper defence was unfairly restricted at the Davidson County Superior Court trial in July and August 2017.

Mr Martens was not allowed to introduce in evidence statements by Mr Corbett's two children, Jack and Sarah, an alleged conversation with Mr Corbett's first father-in-law and what he heard his daughter shouting on the evening of Mr Corbett's death.

Both father and daughter argued that critical testimony by a blood stain expert should not have been allowed due to procedural errors.

The children's statements were given to a North Carolina social services agency in the days after the killing of their father. Elements of those statements referred to the nature of the relationship between Mr Corbett and Ms Martens.

However, the trial judge did not allow the statements on the basis they were contradicted by sworn statements given by the children just weeks later when they were repatriated to Ireland.

The Irish statements totally refuted what had been said to North Carolina social workers.

NC prosecutor Jonathan Babb pointed out that, when the children were questioned during one of the interviews, they explained they were only present because: "People are trying to take (us) away from my Mom (Molly)."

When officials asked who had told them that, they replied it was Ms Martens.

Mr Kingsbery challenged the recantation of the statements and said the children's later claim that Molly was "a psychopath" and an "abuser" ran contrary to the record of evidence in 2015.

He said the impact of the decision not to allow the statements into evidence cannot be overstated in terms of the defence case.

Mr Martens’ defence team insisted that "cumulative errors denied Mr Martens and Mrs Corbett a fair trial."

Online Editors