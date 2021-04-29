Today's news headlines: Easing of Covid restrictions across May, June, and July, and house sales to first-time buyers at highest level since Celtic Tiger

Inter-county travel is to be permitted from May 10 under plans agreed by the Cabinet Committee on Covid-19. Hairdressers and barbers will also be allowed open their doors next month, while restaurants and all pubs, even those that don’t serve food, can serve customers outdoors from June 7. Meanwhile, house sales to first-time buyers are at their highest level since the days of the Celtic Tiger.

Lockdown exit for summer

We are set for a slow but significant easing of lockdown restrictions across the summer with inter-county travel to be permitted from May 10 under plans agreed by the Cabinet Committee on Covid-19. Hairdressers and barbers as well as non-essential retail are also in line to reopen next month. The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) gave the green light for a major easing of restrictions over the coming weeks.

House sales to first-time buyers at highest level since Celtic Tiger

Pandemic savings mean home sales to first-time buyers are the highest since the boom. The number of mortgages drawn down by first-time buyers in the first three months of this year is at its highest level since 2007 with up to 9,000 home loans taken out in the first quarter.

Two-way battle for leadership of DUP on cards

Following Arlene Foster's resignation announcement, DUP insiders are predicting a leadership contest between Edwin Poots and Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, with the Agriculture Minister currently the clear favourite to win.

Davy plans ‘golden handcuffs’ bonus to hold onto staff

Embattled Davy Stockbrokers is sizing up a ‘golden handcuffs’ bonus mechanism in a bid to prevent an exodus of portfolio managers after their annual bonus is paid and before a sale of the firm is sealed, the Irish Independent understands.

Sinn Féin’s Abú voter database taken offline again

The online portal for Sinn Féin’s controversial voter database has been taken offline for a second time. The party shut the original portal for the Abú system after details of its existence were published by the Irish Independent.

Former-ISPCA boss to receive €150,000-plus settlement in unfair dismissals case

An unfair dismissals claim taken by the former chief executive of the Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA) has been settled for more than €150,000, the Irish Independent understands. Dr Andrew Kelly (58) issued legal proceedings against the charity earlier this month and filed a claim at the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC).

Renewed calls for investigation into burial site at Bessborough Mother and Baby Home

Bessborough was infamous for its high infant mortality rate – particularly during the 1940s – and survivors are adamant that many of those lost babies are buried in unmarked and forgotten graves on the site. Campaigner Ann O’Gorman said Ireland owed a duty to those who suffered at Bessborough to locate and properly mark any burial plots.

Boris Johnson denies breaking law and then lying about who paid to renovate his flat

Boris Johnson is insistent that he has not broken any laws over the refurbishment of his Downing Street flat after the UK’s electoral commission launched a formal investigation. The watchdog said there were “reasonable grounds” to suspect an offence may have occurred – dramatically deepening the British prime minister’s troubles over the renovations.

Arrested Garda Superintendent is ‘a victim of a bizarre and dark investigation’, says his solicitor

A ‘bizarre’ investigation into alleged corruption against Garda Supt Eamon O’Neill marks a new ‘dark chapter’ in the history of An Garda Siochána, his lawyer said. Solicitor Dan O’Gorman said the Minister for Justice must intervene as Supt O’Neill is ‘swinging in the wind’ and suffering while the DPP sits on a file sent nearly a year ago by gardaí.

Movie makers say tax allowance should be raised to draw big projects

The film industry spent €357m in Ireland in 2019, more than half on animated productions, according to a PwC report commissioned by Ardmore Studios and Troy Studios. Recent successful productions made here include Normal People, Fate: The Winx Saga and Kilkenny’s Oscar nominated Wolfwalkers.

